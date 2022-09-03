Devante Cole and James Norwood secure Barnsley bragging rights over Wednesday By Press Association September 3 2022, 5.10pm Updated: September 3 2022, 5.12pm Barnsley’s Devante Cole during a pre-season friendly match at Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley. Picture date: Saturday July 16, 2022. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Devante Cole and James Norwood earned Barnsley a 2-0 victory over their South Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield Wednesday. After seeing Liam Kitching put an angled shot off-target and Cole’s 25-yard effort go just wide, Barnsley struck. The pace of Luke Thomas caused problems for the Wednesday defenders, who failed to clear, allowing Cole to nip in and slot the ball past David Stockdale with 34 minutes played. Lee Gregory had a chance to equalise early in the second half, his control letting him down from Barry Bannan’s ball into the area and allowing keeper Brad Collins to claim. After Thomas went close for the visitors with a 25-yard strike which hit the bar, Gregory wasted another chance when he was through on goal with Collins saving comfortably. Stockdale made a great save to keep out Jack Aitchison’s low drive shortly before Barnsley increased their lead. Substitute Norwood, who had come on moments earlier, found the net with a thumping near-post header in the 74th minute after meeting Luca Connell’s corner. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev Nick Kyrgios eyes off the big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev The sporting weekend in pictures Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche England have target on our back after Euro 2022 triumph – Ella Toone Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw More from The Courier St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen 0 Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy 0 Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site? 0 Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night 0 EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings