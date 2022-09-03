Carlisle hit back to deny Rochdale By Press Association September 3 2022, 5.10pm Carlisle hit back for a draw (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rochdale are still waiting for their first League Two win of the season after they blew a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Carlisle. Dale led 3-1 early in the second half thanks to a Devante Rodney goal and brace from loan man Scott Quigley. But United pulled one back through Kristian Dennis, before Paul Huntington levelled with 12 minutes left. Quigley opened the scoring from close range when he pounced on a deflection midway through the first half. Carlisle levelled 14 minutes later after Jon Mellish smashed home from Owen Moxon’s corner. Rodney restored Rochdale’s lead with a first-time finish following Quigley’s surging run through midfield. Quigley doubled the advantage two minutes later after Jimmy Ball beat two men before picking him out. It was game on when Dennis turned home Jordan Gibson’s cross just before the hour. Omari Patrick fired over five minutes later as United looked to step up the pressure. They levelled when Huntington headed home Moxon’s corner at the near post. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev Nick Kyrgios eyes off the big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev The sporting weekend in pictures Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche England have target on our back after Euro 2022 triumph – Ella Toone Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw More from The Courier St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen 0 Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy 0 Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site? 0 Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night 0 EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings