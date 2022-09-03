Harry Lewis stars as Bradford see off Walsall By Press Association September 3 2022, 5.12pm Bradford City manager Mark Hughes saw his side win (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bradford were grateful to goalkeeper Harry Lewis after a tense 2-1 win over Walsall. The Saddlers started strongly and won a penalty after two minutes when Romoney Crichlow brought down Tom Knowles. But Danny Johnson’s spot-kick was well saved by Harry Lewis. The Bradford keeper then denied on-loan Mansfield striker Johnson again as the Saddlers continued to threaten. Scott Banks curled a shot wide for the home side but they were grateful to Lewis once more for another close-range block to keep out Knowles. But having been second best for 40 minutes, Bradford struck twice at the end of the half. Andy Cook gave them the lead with his seventh goal of the season, rifling home Brad Halliday’s cross. Jake Young quickly made it 2-0 with a curling effort inside the far post. Walsall threw on extra strikers in the second half and pulled one back on 57 minutes through Donervon Daniels when Bradford failed to clear a free-kick. Lewis pulled off another good save from Taylor Allen’s long shot. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev Nick Kyrgios eyes off the big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev The sporting weekend in pictures Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche England have target on our back after Euro 2022 triumph – Ella Toone Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw More from The Courier St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen 0 Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy 0 Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site? 0 Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night 0 EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings