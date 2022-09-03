Ollie Palmer at the double as Wrexham hit five

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A double from Ollie Palmer helped Wrexham make it four wins in a row after thrashing Dorking 5-0.

Palmer struck twice in either half as the Red Dragons remain second in the National League table, just one point behind Chesterfield.

They took the lead 20 minutes in when Jacob Mendy whipped a cross into the box and Palmer headed home.

Mendy turned from provider to scorer four minutes later, latching onto a rebound from Dan Gallagher’s initial shot and smashing the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Wrexham got a third in the 35th minute when Palmer’s header went off Luke Moore for Dorking to concede an own goal.

Palmer earned his brace just four minutes into the second half, tapping in a cross from Jordan Davies.

Elliott Lee capped off a dominant performance from the Red Dragons, scoring in the 77th minute with a tap-in at the back post.