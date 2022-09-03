Ollie Palmer at the double as Wrexham hit five By Press Association September 3 2022, 5.14pm A double from Ollie Palmer helped Wrexham make it four wins in a row after thrashing Dorking 5-0 (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A double from Ollie Palmer helped Wrexham make it four wins in a row after thrashing Dorking 5-0. Palmer struck twice in either half as the Red Dragons remain second in the National League table, just one point behind Chesterfield. They took the lead 20 minutes in when Jacob Mendy whipped a cross into the box and Palmer headed home. Mendy turned from provider to scorer four minutes later, latching onto a rebound from Dan Gallagher’s initial shot and smashing the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box. Wrexham got a third in the 35th minute when Palmer’s header went off Luke Moore for Dorking to concede an own goal. Palmer earned his brace just four minutes into the second half, tapping in a cross from Jordan Davies. Elliott Lee capped off a dominant performance from the Red Dragons, scoring in the 77th minute with a tap-in at the back post. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev Nick Kyrgios eyes off the big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev The sporting weekend in pictures Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche England have target on our back after Euro 2022 triumph – Ella Toone Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw More from The Courier St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen 0 Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy 0 Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site? 0 Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night 0 EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings