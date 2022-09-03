Maidenhead and Halifax share points from draw at York Road By Press Association September 3 2022, 5.14pm Maidenhead and Halifax were forced to share the spoils with a 1-1 draw at York Road (Robin Parker/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Maidenhead and Halifax were forced to share the spoils from a 1-1 draw at York Road. The Shaymen remain in the relegation zone in 22nd, while the point sees the Magpies move up to 17th in the Vanarama National League. Jamie Cooke had a good chance for Halifax early in the game, but his powerful shot was tipped over by goalkeeper Dan Gyollai. Sam Minihan came close for the Shaymen but Gyollai was able to save again before Maidenhead had a chance of their own when Temi Eweka’s shot was saved by Sam Johnson. The Magpies took the lead in the 45th minute when Cole Kpekawa tapped in from a corner. They nearly had a second soon after the break when Emile Acquah had a good chance, but Johnson made a good save to deny him. Substitute Jordan Slew made an instant impact from the bench to equalise in the 61st minute, firing into the bottom corner to ensure the draw. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev Nick Kyrgios eyes off the big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev The sporting weekend in pictures Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche England have target on our back after Euro 2022 triumph – Ella Toone Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw More from The Courier St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen 0 Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy 0 Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site? 0 Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night 0 EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings