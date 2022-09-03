Lenell John-Lewis scores only goal as York win at Yeovil By Press Association September 3 2022, 5.16pm John Askey’s York side secured a 1-0 win at Yeovil (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Lenell John-Lewis had an eventful afternoon as he missed a penalty and scored the only goal as John Askey’s York secured a 1-0 win at Yeovil. Experienced forward John-Lewis was in the thick of the action throughout the game and forced a save from Yeovil goalkeeper Grant Smith in the first half. York were awarded a penalty with 20 minutes to go when Josh Staunton was penalised for handball, but John-Lewis’ effort was saved by Smith. However, John-Lewis made amends with 11 minutes remaining when he controlled a low cross into the box before his deflected shot found a way past Smith. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev Nick Kyrgios eyes off the big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev The sporting weekend in pictures Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche England have target on our back after Euro 2022 triumph – Ella Toone Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw More from The Courier St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen 0 Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy 0 Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site? 0 Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night 0 EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings