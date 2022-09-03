Notts County hit Dagenham for five as Macaulay Langstaff By Press Association September 3 2022, 5.18pm Macaulay Longstaff scored a hat-trick in Notts County’s 5-0 win over Dagenham (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Macaulay Langstaff scored a hat-trick to help Notts County thrash Dagenham 5-0 at Victoria Road. Langstaff grabbed his first of the afternoon when he tapped home from close range in the 18th minute. County doubled their advantage five minutes before the break through Cedwyn Scott when he forced home a deflected effort. The Magpies went into the break three to the good, as Langstaff got his second of the afternoon through another rebound after Scott’s free-kick was saved. Notts added a fourth after Adam Chicksen (74) shifted it onto his right foot and found the back of the net to put the game beyond any doubt. Langstaff wrapped up his hat-trick two minutes later when he turned home Kyle Cameron’s low shot sealing a huge win for the away side. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev Nick Kyrgios eyes off the big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev The sporting weekend in pictures Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche England have target on our back after Euro 2022 triumph – Ella Toone Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw More from The Courier St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen 0 Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy 0 Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site? 0 Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night 0 EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings