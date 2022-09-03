Notts County hit Dagenham for five as Macaulay Langstaff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Macaulay Langstaff scored a hat-trick to help Notts County thrash Dagenham 5-0 at Victoria Road.

Langstaff grabbed his first of the afternoon when he tapped home from close range in the 18th minute.

County doubled their advantage five minutes before the break through Cedwyn Scott when he forced home a deflected effort.

The Magpies went into the break three to the good, as Langstaff got his second of the afternoon through another rebound after Scott’s free-kick was saved.

Notts added a fourth after Adam Chicksen (74) shifted it onto his right foot and found the back of the net to put the game beyond any doubt.

Langstaff wrapped up his hat-trick two minutes later when he turned home Kyle Cameron’s low shot sealing a huge win for the away side.