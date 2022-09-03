Bobby Thomas nets late equaliser on debut for Bristol Rovers against Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bobby Thomas struck late on his debut for Bristol Rovers as Morecambe’s winless start to the League One season continued following a 2-2 draw.

The transfer deadline day loan signing from Burnley rifled in after Antony Evans’ corner dropped his way on the edge of the six-yard box on 80 minutes for a late equaliser.

Jensen Weir had whipped a shot into the top corner from outside the area on 12 minutes to give the visitors the lead, as the Brighton loanee grabbed his second league goal of the season, with the home side caught out following a short corner.

But Ryan Loft tapped in a delightful Aaron Collins cross on 29 minutes to level after the 25-year-old had delivered a pinpoint pass from Rovers’ right.

Derek Adams’ team retook the lead when Kieran Phillips slotted in on 53 minutes to cap a fine breakaway and James Belshaw tipped away four minutes later to stop Phillips grabbing another.

Collins hit the woodwork twice in the first half in a fine individual display, as both sides gained a point.