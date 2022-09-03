In-form Cameron Brannagan on target as Oxford sink struggling Burton By Press Association September 3 2022, 5.25pm Cameron Brannagan struck as Oxford beat Burton (Andrew Matthews/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Cameron Brannagan’s sixth goal of the season fired Oxford towards a 2-1 win over bottom-club Burton. Brannagan struck three minutes into the second half, controlling the ball when Kyle Joseph’s deflected shot came back off the bar and firing into a near-open goal. Joseph doubled Oxford’s lead after 71 minutes, slotting the ball through keeper Viljami Sinisalo’s legs after James Henry headed it on. Victor Adeboyejo pulled one back for the Brewers six minutes later, turning inside a defender and hammering home from 14 yards. Joe Powell was unlucky not to make it 2-2 late on, curling a 22-yard free-kick against the bar. Defeat leaves Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s team adrift at the foot of the table with just one point from their first seven games. In the first half, Sinisalo saved from Brannagan and Joseph while Henry fired into the side-netting. Albion relied heavily on Tom Hamer’s dangerous long throws and they went close when Sam Hughes volleyed Terry Taylor’s corner wide at the back post. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev Nick Kyrgios eyes off the big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev The sporting weekend in pictures Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche England have target on our back after Euro 2022 triumph – Ella Toone Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw More from The Courier St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen 0 Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy 0 Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site? 0 EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings Nicola Sturgeon warns of Liz Truss 'disaster' as UK ministers eye independence roadblock