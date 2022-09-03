Solihull hammer Altrincham with Alex Reid hat-trick By Press Association September 3 2022, 5.28pm Solihull hosted Altrincham (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Alex Reid hit a hat-trick as Solihull Moors bounced back from their first defeat of the season in midweek to thrash winless Altrincham 5-1 in the Vanarama National League. Josh Kelly put the hosts ahead after 20 minutes by picking out the top left-hand corner with a free-kick. But Altrincham hit back in style through Aaron Bennett, whose curling strike from outside the box nestled in the top corner of Louie Moulden’s goal. The hosts regained the lead three minutes before the break as Callum Maycock’s shot looped over Dermot Mee and into the back of the net. Just three minutes after the interval, Solihull made it 3-1 when Ryan Barnett’s smart play set up Reid to fire home. Reid notched his second on 73 minutes before securing his hat-trick in the third minute of added time. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Sam Cook eyes England chance after Hundred heroics AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano… Mikel Arteta feels consistency in his message has helped Arsenal’s strong start Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as situation is ‘totally different’ now Tyson Fury makes ring return… as heavyweight champ floors WWE star in Cardiff Lewis Gregory cameo leads Trent Rockets to Hundred glory Petra Kvitova says she was inspired by Serena Williams in third-round win Cameron Norrie denies gamesmanship in US Open win over Holger Rune Boss Sarina Wiegman proud of England’s Lionesses after World Cup qualification More from The Courier Dick Campbell reacts to 'stupid' Scott Allan sending-off as Arbroath slump to defeat at… 0 Ian Murray slams 'poor decision-making' and says it's 'obvious' Raith Rovers need a striker 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'ridiculous' Zach Robinson strike in victory over Queen's Park… 0 Liam Fox pinpoints source of Dundee United pride as Tangerines hold firm at Fir… St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson praises Nicky Clark for dream debut AND strike-partner Stevie… 0 Raith Rovers v Inverness verdict: Player rating, star man and key moments as Caley…