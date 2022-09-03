Gateshead secure first win of the season with dominant success over Maidstone By Press Association September 3 2022, 5.32pm A Paul Blackett brace helped Gateshead earn their first win of the season with a dominant performance against Maidstone, beating them 4-1 (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A Paul Blackett brace helped Gateshead earn their first win of the season with a dominant performance in a 4-1 victory over Maidstone. The result sees the Heed move out of the National League relegation zone, while the Stones move down into 11th. Gateshead took the lead 10 minutes in when Blackett curled the ball into the bottom corner. They nearly had a second when captain Greg Olley had a shot from distance, but his effort narrowly went wide and Maidstone came close moments later but Christie Pattisson’s effort flew over the bar. Blackett doubled the lead in the 29th minute when the Stones failed the clear the ball and the forward slotted home to score his second of the game. Olley added a third for the Heed in the 73rd minute, finding the top corner with a curling effort and Adam Campbell poked home into the bottom corner three minutes later. Maidenhead pulled one back in the 87th minute when Joe Ellul headed home from a corner. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Sam Cook eyes England chance after Hundred heroics AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano… Mikel Arteta feels consistency in his message has helped Arsenal’s strong start Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as situation is ‘totally different’ now Tyson Fury makes ring return… as heavyweight champ floors WWE star in Cardiff Lewis Gregory cameo leads Trent Rockets to Hundred glory Petra Kvitova says she was inspired by Serena Williams in third-round win Cameron Norrie denies gamesmanship in US Open win over Holger Rune Boss Sarina Wiegman proud of England’s Lionesses after World Cup qualification More from The Courier Dick Campbell reacts to 'stupid' Scott Allan sending-off as Arbroath slump to defeat at… 0 Ian Murray slams 'poor decision-making' and says it's 'obvious' Raith Rovers need a striker 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'ridiculous' Zach Robinson strike in victory over Queen's Park… 0 Liam Fox pinpoints source of Dundee United pride as Tangerines hold firm at Fir… St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson praises Nicky Clark for dream debut AND strike-partner Stevie… 0 Raith Rovers v Inverness verdict: Player rating, star man and key moments as Caley…