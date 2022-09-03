Joe Ironside brace hands Cambridge victory By Press Association September 3 2022, 5.32pm Joe Ironside (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Joe Ironside’s quick brace secured Cambridge a 2-0 win at home to Lincoln. The visitors were made to regret missing a big chance in the first 10 minutes when Tom Hopper found Teddy Bishop following a Jubril Okedina error, but Bishop could only fire straight at Dimi Mitov. Ironside opened the scoring on 24 minutes when Sam Smith nodded a cross down to Paul Digby, whose effort was diverted to Ironside to fire home on the turn. He doubled the lead with the next attack only three minute later. Smith’s incisive ball played in Harvey Knibbs, who ran through before unselfishly squaring for Ironside to turn in. Lincoln enjoyed more of the ball after the goals but struggled to force many chances, and when they did on 52 minutes Hopper could only nod straight at Mitov from close range. Ironside nodded two crosses wide of the far post, but Cambridge were comfortable as they held onto their lead as they made it four League One wins from four at home. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Sam Cook eyes England chance after Hundred heroics AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano… Mikel Arteta feels consistency in his message has helped Arsenal’s strong start Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as situation is ‘totally different’ now Tyson Fury makes ring return… as heavyweight champ floors WWE star in Cardiff Lewis Gregory cameo leads Trent Rockets to Hundred glory Petra Kvitova says she was inspired by Serena Williams in third-round win Cameron Norrie denies gamesmanship in US Open win over Holger Rune Boss Sarina Wiegman proud of England’s Lionesses after World Cup qualification More from The Courier Dick Campbell reacts to 'stupid' Scott Allan sending-off as Arbroath slump to defeat at… 0 Ian Murray slams 'poor decision-making' and says it's 'obvious' Raith Rovers need a striker 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'ridiculous' Zach Robinson strike in victory over Queen's Park… 0 Liam Fox pinpoints source of Dundee United pride as Tangerines hold firm at Fir… St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson praises Nicky Clark for dream debut AND strike-partner Stevie… 0 Raith Rovers v Inverness verdict: Player rating, star man and key moments as Caley…