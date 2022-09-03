Sam Cosgrove at the double to hand Plymouth victory at Derby By Press Association September 3 2022, 5.34pm Sam Cosgrove (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sam Cosgrove scored twice as Plymouth came from two goals down to beat Derby 3-2 at Pride Park. James Collins and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing put Derby in control but former Rams striker Morgan Whittaker and Cosgrove turned the game around. Derby scored in the 26th minute when David McGoldrick robbed Brendan Galloway and set up Collins who slid the ball in from 10 yards. The visitors should have equalised seven minutes later but Joe Edwards shot was blocked on the line by Jason Knight. Derby scored again in the 38th minute when Mendez-Laing turned brilliantly away from two defenders to drive in his third of the season. Plymouth hit back in the 56th minute when Whittaker pounced from close range after Matt Butcher’s shot was blocked. Derby were giving the ball away and they were punished in the 77th minute when Niall Ennis’s sliced shot was turned in by Cosgrove. The comeback was completed in the 90th minute when Cosgrove broke clear on the right and squeezed the ball in from a tight angle. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Sam Cook eyes England chance after Hundred heroics AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano… Mikel Arteta feels consistency in his message has helped Arsenal’s strong start Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as situation is ‘totally different’ now Tyson Fury makes ring return… as heavyweight champ floors WWE star in Cardiff Lewis Gregory cameo leads Trent Rockets to Hundred glory Petra Kvitova says she was inspired by Serena Williams in third-round win Cameron Norrie denies gamesmanship in US Open win over Holger Rune Boss Sarina Wiegman proud of England’s Lionesses after World Cup qualification More from The Courier Dick Campbell reacts to 'stupid' Scott Allan sending-off as Arbroath slump to defeat at… 0 Ian Murray slams 'poor decision-making' and says it's 'obvious' Raith Rovers need a striker 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'ridiculous' Zach Robinson strike in victory over Queen's Park… 0 Liam Fox pinpoints source of Dundee United pride as Tangerines hold firm at Fir… St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson praises Nicky Clark for dream debut AND strike-partner Stevie… 0 Raith Rovers v Inverness verdict: Player rating, star man and key moments as Caley…