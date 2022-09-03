Inih Effiong scores twice as Aldershot beat Barnet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inih Effiong’s brace helped Aldershot end a three-game losing streak after they defeated Barnet 3-1 at The EBB Stadium.

The hosts were quick out of the traps and had a penalty in the ninth minute when Justin Amaluzor was hauled down in the box and Effiong made no mistake in dispatching from 12 yards.

The visitors drew level in the 34th minute when Harry Pritchard headed home from a corner.

Aldershot and Effiong thought they regained their advantage just before the break when he put the ball in the back of the net but the celebrations were cut short when the linesman flagged for offside.

The Shots were made to wait until stoppage time to take the lead when Effiong drove into the box and smashed one into the top corner for his second of the game to make it 2-1.

Aldershot wrapped up all three points just a matter of minutes later through Tommy Willard’s strike and ran out 3-1 winners.