Dane Scarlett at the double as pace-setting Portsmouth beat Peterborough By Press Association September 3 2022, 5.42pm Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley (Andrew Matthews/PA) Dane Scarlett scored twice as table-topping Portsmouth came from behind to beat fellow high-flyers Peterborough 2-1 at Fratton Park. Posh took the lead with just five minutes played when Jack Marriott fired home after Michael Morrison was robbed of the ball by Jonson Clarke-Harris. Pompey's Owen Dale fired an effort wide in the 23rd minute before an unmarked Ronan Curtis put a sitter of a header past the post eight minutes later. The hosts drew level seven minutes before half-time when captain Clark Robertson crossed for Tottenham loanee Scarlett to head home. The early pressure in the second half belonged to Peterborough, but it was Danny Cowley's Pompey who had the first chance on 59 minutes, with Curtis again nodding wide. Marriott then tried his luck with an overhead kick which went wide beforeScarlett settled it on 69 minutes with a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.