Adam Marriott's double helps Bromley see off Eastleigh By Press Association September 3 2022, 5.42pm Bromley came from behind to beat Eastleigh 2-1 (Mike Egerton/PA) Adam Marriott's double helped Bromley come from behind to beat Eastleigh 2-1 at Hayes Lane. The visitors opened the scoring in the second minute when Tristan Abrahams capitalised on a defensive mistake to put them 1-0 up. Bromley equalised three minutes before the half-time break when Billy Bingham put it on a plate for Marriott who coolly slotted into the bottom corner. The hosts completed the turnaround and hit the front as Marriott got his second of the afternoon when he put in a rebound after Michael Cheek's header was saved. The Ravens thought they should have had a penalty when Harry Forster was brought down in the box but their appeals were waved away by the referee.