Torquay return to winning ways with victory at Southend

Torquay ended a run of four successive National League defeats with a 2-1 victory over Southend at Roots Hall.

The visitors made an excellent start when Ryan Hanson, signed in the summer from Dover, headed in from close range after Corie Andrews had nodded Ben Wyatt’s cross back across goal in the fourth minute.

After Callum Powell had put an effort wide and Dan Mooney fired his shot at goalkeeper Rhys Lovett for the hosts, Torquay doubled their lead just past the hour mark.

Will Goodwin’s strike took a deflection on its way past Southend goalkeeper Collin Andeng-Ndi.

Lovett made a fine stop to prevent Powell from pulling a goal back for the home side.

But he was beaten by substitute Chris Wreh with four minutes left, although it proved a consolation as Southend suffered a second defeat in three games.