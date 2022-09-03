Lee Bullen’s league-leading Ayr win again By Press Association September 3 2022, 5.47pm Lee Bullen’s Ayr stayed top of the Championship after beating Morton (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dipo Akinyemi scored for the fifth successive game as unbeaten cinch Championship leaders Ayr won 2-1 at Morton. The summer signing from Welling took his tally to seven goals during that hot streak, firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the box 11 minutes before half-time. Jack Baird went close to an equaliser when his header from a corner was cleared off the line. However, Akinyemi then teed up Mark McKenzie to double Ayr’s advantage with 16 minutes left. Robbie Muirhead nodded in after a goalmouth scramble to give Morton hope four minutes later but the home side suffered a first league defeat in three matches. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Tyson Fury plans to announce future fight plans next week Sam Cook eyes England chance after Hundred heroics AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano… Mikel Arteta feels consistency in his message has helped Arsenal’s strong start Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as situation is ‘totally different’ now Tyson Fury makes ring return… as heavyweight champ floors WWE star in Cardiff Lewis Gregory cameo leads Trent Rockets to Hundred glory Petra Kvitova says she was inspired by Serena Williams in third-round win Cameron Norrie denies gamesmanship in US Open win over Holger Rune More from The Courier Dick Campbell reacts to 'stupid' Scott Allan sending-off as Arbroath slump to defeat at… 0 Ian Murray slams 'poor decision-making' and says it's 'obvious' Raith Rovers need a striker 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'ridiculous' Zach Robinson strike in victory over Queen's Park… 0 Liam Fox pinpoints source of Dundee United pride as Tangerines hold firm at Fir… St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson praises Nicky Clark for dream debut AND strike-partner Stevie… 0 Raith Rovers v Inverness verdict: Player rating, star man and key moments as Caley…