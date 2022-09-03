Kieran McKenna not looking too far ahead as Ipswich go top of League One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kieran McKenna not looking too far ahead as Ipswich go top of League One

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 5.48pm
Kieran McKenna’s side moved top of League One (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kieran McKenna’s side moved top of League One (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna celebrated their best start for 34 years after a 2-0 win over Accrington which sent them to the top of the League One table – but he won’t get carried away.

Substitute Conor Chaplin scored a 76th minute goal, clipping a Lee Evans corner home, and then Chaplin fired through a sea of bodies on 87 minutes with the deflected effort finding the back of the net.

The goal was given to Wes Burns but McKenna says Chaplin and Freddie Ladapo were also claiming it.

“I am happy for the supporters that have travelled in fantastic numbers and that we have given them a good start and another three points,” said the Town boss.

“We have a good away record and it’s nice to send them home happy. For us, it’s early days, there is still a long way to go.”

Town have won five and drawn two of their seven games so far and McKenna is delighted with his strength in depth, especially in the forward positions.

Chaplin came off the bench on 62 minutes to make a big impact.

“We have got depth going forward, it’s something we wanted to have this year,” McKenna added.

“I think the five sub rules helps us and players know if they do not start they will get a chance to come on and make an impact as Conor did today and Marcus Harness did last week.

“It helps the squad dynamic as they all know they are contributing.

“This is a difficult place to come to and it took a while to find our rhythm but I felt we deserved the win.”

Stanley had a couple of chances with keeper Christian Walton denying Harvey Rodgers and Joe Pritchard in the first half but they have now not scored in successive league home games.

Stanley boss John Coleman was also disappointed his side’s unbeaten record at the Wham Stadium disappeared as more injuries mount up for his side.

“I would love to be in Ipswich’s position with the strikers they have on the bench,” Coleman said.

“For us, we put our striker on, Kody Adedoyin, and a few minutes later he is off with a hamstring injury. Joe Pritchard also came off injured so it is mounting for us.

“I tried everything to bring a striker in last week but it wasn’t to be.

“The disappointing thing today is we defended really well throughout the whole game, against one of the top teams in the league, and then we went to sleep at a set-piece.

“The second goal, we should have had a free kick before it, but we don’t seem to get the rub of the green.”

