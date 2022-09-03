Debutant Beryly Lubala’s late goal rescues Colchester against Hartlepool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A dramatic stoppage-time equaliser from substitute Beryly Lubala rescued Colchester a point in their 1-1 draw with visitors Hartlepool.

Debutant Lubala headed in Cameron Coxe’s searching cross to salvage a draw for the U’s in the fourth minute of time added on, cancelling out Wes McDonald’s first-half opener.

Mohamed Sylla fired over for Pools early on while, at the other end, Colchester debutant Matty Longstaff clipped wide from close range.

Hartlepool went ahead in the 29th minute through McDonald, who swept home from close range after Reghan Tumilty had escaped the home defence and delivered into his path.

Pools almost doubled their lead when Tom Crawford headed over from McDonald’s free-kick into the box, while just before half-time, Jack Hamilton shot wide for the visitors.

Colchester’s Kwesi Appiah came agonisingly close to connecting with Longstaff’s cross after half-time but McDonald fired a shot wastefully wide for Pools.

Colchester had a penalty appeal rejected when substitute Frank Nouble tumbled under Ewan Murray’s challenge in the area, before Lubala secured a point.