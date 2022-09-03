Partick leave it late to see off 10-man Arbroath By Press Association September 3 2022, 5.49pm Arbroath v Partick Thistle (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two late goals from Partick Thistle made it three wins on the bounce after a 2-0 cinch Championship victory at 10-man Arbroath. Arbroath, still looking for their first victory of the season, make things tougher for themselves when they were reduced to 10 men five minutes into the second half. The referee played advantage after Scott Allan had committed a foul, but he then made another poor challenge before the official showed him two yellow cards and a red. Th visitors finally made the extra man tell after 86 minutes when Ross Docherty fired against the post and Anton Dowds was on hand to turn in the rebound. And they wrapped it up in the final minute as Cole McKinnon picked the ball up and evaded a few defenders before shooting home. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Tyson Fury intends to announce future fight plans next week Sam Cook eyes England chance after Hundred heroics AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano… Mikel Arteta feels consistency in his message has helped Arsenal’s strong start Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as situation is ‘totally different’ now Tyson Fury makes ring return… as heavyweight champ floors WWE star in Cardiff Lewis Gregory cameo leads Trent Rockets to Hundred glory Petra Kvitova says she was inspired by Serena Williams in third-round win Cameron Norrie denies gamesmanship in US Open win over Holger Rune More from The Courier Dick Campbell reacts to 'stupid' Scott Allan sending-off as Arbroath slump to defeat at… 0 Ian Murray slams 'poor decision-making' and says it's 'obvious' Raith Rovers need a striker 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'ridiculous' Zach Robinson strike in victory over Queen's Park… 0 Liam Fox pinpoints source of Dundee United pride as Tangerines hold firm at Fir… St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson praises Nicky Clark for dream debut AND strike-partner Stevie… 0 Raith Rovers v Inverness verdict: Player rating, star man and key moments as Caley…