Steven Hammell disappointed with result but pleased with Motherwell’s display

Steven Hammell admitted there was an “overriding feeling of disappointment” as Motherwell left were to rue missed chances in their stalemate against Dundee United at Fir Park.

Kevin van Veen missed a penalty as the Steelmen were forced to settle for a point.

“I don’t think there was a lot between that and Inverness in midweek, which we won comfortably so I’m just disappointed,” Hammell said.

“But I think when I look back and reflect on it, we played well. I thought we looked a threat, we kept possession and I enjoyed watching us play and what we were doing.

“I think the players did as well, but would I rather have played not so well and won 1-0? Yes I would have.

“They do enjoy it. I’m not getting carried away because we’ve drawn 0-0 but they need to enjoy it and there needs to be an element of entertainment in what we are trying to do.

“We’ve got a little bit of responsibility to the people that come and watch us to actually enjoy watching us play.

“I’ve been here a lot of years and I know that isn’t always the case but we need to try and do that.

“I felt we did that today, but the overriding feeling is just disappointment that we didn’t manage to win the game.”

Interim Dundee United head coach Liam Fox was delighted to take a point on the road and believes his side have turned a corner after Jack Ross’ departure on Tuesday.

He said: “We are pleased with the point. I thought Motherwell were good — I’ll be honest about that. What pleased me about our performance is that we showed resilience in our box. And we had to.

“I think this will be a tough place to come over the course of this season, but the players stuck at it. They defended their box and defended their goal. For that, they deserve credit.

“If you look at the week as a whole, we have come to two difficult venues and got one victory and claimed a point on Saturday. There are things that need to get better; that have to get better. That’s where we are at.

“One of the things we have spoken about as a staff and a group of players — in the short-term — is having pride in making blocks and defending your box.

“Has a corner been turned? I can only go from the game the other night and today, and we are reasonably pleased. What happens going forward, I have no idea. All I can say is that it looked to me as if the players were doing all they could to at least take a point.”