Steven Hammell disappointed with result but pleased with Motherwell’s display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steven Hammell disappointed with result but pleased with Motherwell’s display

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 5.52pm
Motherwell manager Steven Hammell was pleased with how his side played (PA)
Motherwell manager Steven Hammell was pleased with how his side played (PA)

Steven Hammell admitted there was an “overriding feeling of disappointment” as Motherwell left were to rue missed chances in their stalemate against Dundee United at Fir Park.

Kevin van Veen missed a penalty as the Steelmen were forced to settle for a point.

“I don’t think there was a lot between that and Inverness in midweek, which we won comfortably so I’m just disappointed,” Hammell said.

“But I think when I look back and reflect on it, we played well. I thought we looked a threat, we kept possession and I enjoyed watching us play and what we were doing.

“I think the players did as well, but would I rather have played not so well and won 1-0? Yes I would have.

“They do enjoy it. I’m not getting carried away because we’ve drawn 0-0 but they need to enjoy it and there needs to be an element of entertainment in what we are trying to do.

“We’ve got a little bit of responsibility to the people that come and watch us to actually enjoy watching us play.

“I’ve been here a lot of years and I know that isn’t always the case but we need to try and do that.

“I felt we did that today, but the overriding feeling is just disappointment that we didn’t manage to win the game.”

Interim Dundee United head coach Liam Fox was delighted to take a point on the road and believes his side have turned a corner after Jack Ross’ departure on Tuesday.

He said: “We are pleased with the point. I thought Motherwell were good — I’ll be honest about that. What pleased me about our performance is that we showed resilience in our box. And we had to.

“I think this will be a tough place to come over the course of this season, but the players stuck at it. They defended their box and defended their goal. For that, they deserve credit.

“If you look at the week as a whole, we have come to two difficult venues and got one victory and claimed a point on Saturday. There are things that need to get better; that have to get better. That’s where we are at.

“One of the things we have spoken about as a staff and a group of players — in the short-term — is having pride in making blocks and defending your box.

“Has a corner been turned? I can only go from the game the other night and today, and we are reasonably pleased. What happens going forward, I have no idea. All I can say is that it looked to me as if the players were doing all they could to at least take a point.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Tyson Fury took part in WWE’s Clash at the Castle (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury intends to announce future fight plans next week
Sam Cook took four wickets for the Trent Rockets (Adam Davy/PA)
Sam Cook eyes England chance after Hundred heroics
Rafael Leao struck twice for AC Milan at the San Siro (Luca Bruno/AP)
AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sends on substitute Cristiano Ronaldo (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano…
Mikel Arteta believes consistency is very important at a big club (Adam Davy/PA)
Mikel Arteta feels consistency in his message has helped Arsenal’s strong start
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers knows the Foxes face a new reality. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as situation is ‘totally different’ now
Tyson Fury made headlines at the WWE show in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury makes ring return… as heavyweight champ floors WWE star in Cardiff
Lewis Gregory led Trent Rockets to victory (PA)
Lewis Gregory cameo leads Trent Rockets to Hundred glory
Petra Kvitova battled past Garbine Muguruza (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Petra Kvitova says she was inspired by Serena Williams in third-round win
Cameron Norrie eased into the fourth round (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Cameron Norrie denies gamesmanship in US Open win over Holger Rune

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell speaks to the media after Arbroath lost out 2-0 to Partick Thistle.
Dick Campbell reacts to 'stupid' Scott Allan sending-off as Arbroath slump to defeat at…
0
Rovers boss Ian Murray.
Ian Murray slams 'poor decision-making' and says it's 'obvious' Raith Rovers need a striker
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the Queen's Park clash.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'ridiculous' Zach Robinson strike in victory over Queen's Park…
0
Proud: United interim boss Fox
Liam Fox pinpoints source of Dundee United pride as Tangerines hold firm at Fir…
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark celebrates making it 1-0.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson praises Nicky Clark for dream debut AND strike-partner Stevie…
0
To go with story by Craig Cairns. Raith v Inverness verdict Picture shows; Dylan Easton battles with Daniel Mackay. Stark's Park, Kirkcaldy. Supplied by SNS Date; 03/09/2022
Raith Rovers v Inverness verdict: Player rating, star man and key moments as Caley…