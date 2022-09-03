Birmingham end Preston’s unbeaten start with 1-0 win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Birmingham end Preston’s unbeaten start with 1-0 win

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 6.02pm
Maxime Colin was Birmingham’s match-winner (Leila Coker/PA)
Maxime Colin was Birmingham’s match-winner (Leila Coker/PA)

Preston’s unbeaten start in the Championship came to an end as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Birmingham.

Maxime Colin put the Midlands side in front after 16 minutes when he headed home Jordan Graham’s cross.

The hosts had a number of chances to draw level, with striker Emil Riis proving particularly wasteful in front of goal.

Victory for the Blues was just reward for a valiant defensive effort, ending a run of three consecutive losses in the league.

Both sides had injury problems going into the game, with Preston’s Ben Woodburn and Blues’ Gary Gardner out after picking up knocks in midweek.

The Lancashire side were hoping to extend their three-match unbeaten record against their opponents and started the better side.

John Ruddy denied Riis one-on-one inside five minutes before Liam Lindsay saw a header saved from a corner.

At the other end, Graham had Blues’ first effort on target after 14 minutes with a first-time effort that was parried wide by Freddie Woodman.

Preston had become only the third English side in history to start the league season with seven consecutive clean sheets when they beat Coventry on Wednesday.

But that run was ended in the 16th minute when Colin stole in at the far post to meet Graham’s delivery from the left wing.

For the first time this season, the Lilywhites were behind in a league game.

And they were frustrated before the break, with their opponents defending stoutly and using a variety of tricks to slow the game down.

Troy Parrott felt he had a strong case for a penalty within minutes of the restart but the referee was not interested. The striker then found the back of the net seven minutes later but it was ruled out for a foul in the build-up.

Robbie Brady was next to try his luck after a neat move but Ruddy was equal to it, before Riis hit the side netting.

They came even closer on 63 minutes when Ben Whiteman played the ball across the six-yard box, where Alan Browne was inches from tapping into an empty net.

Game management was prevalent in the latter stages of the game, with Birmingham proving too much to break down.

And George Hall could have doubled the winning margin in added time but miscued his shot into the stand.

It did not matter for the visitors, who moved out of the relegation zone with their first away win in the league this season.

