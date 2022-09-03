Jim Bentley sees things to build on at Rochdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Bentley sees things to build on at Rochdale

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 6.08pm
Jim Bentley has taken over at Rochdale (Tim Goode/PA)
New Rochdale boss Jim Bentley says his relegation-threatened side will keep fighting after their 3-3 draw at Carlisle.

Scott Quigley opened the scoring from close range when he pounced on a deflection midway through the first half.

Carlisle levelled 14 minutes later after Jon Mellish smashed home from Owen Moxon’s corner.

Rochdale took control just after half-time with two goals in three minutes from Devante Rodney and Quigley.

But Kristian Dennis turned home Jordan Gibson’s cross just before the hour to get Carlisle back in it and they levelled when Paul Huntington headed home another Moxon corner with 12 minutes to go.

It leaves Dale rock bottom and without a win this season, but Bentley said: “It is obviously disappointing to have not seen the game out and got that first win that we need. It is an unwanted record that we need to get rid of as soon as possible.

“There are positives we can take from the game and it is a point we have to build on now.

“We started the second half really well and were in control of the game at 3-1. We created plenty of chances, scored goals and showed that we can compete today.

“We have to now close games out when we are in a winning position. It is something we are not used to this season. We will keep battling hard as a group and working to get the wins and points that we need. We will keep believing in ourselves.

“I thought (Scott) Quigley was excellent today and he showed exactly why we have brought him in. It was an excellent debut.

“We have a tough derby next weekend against Salford, but it is a challenge we are looking forward to.”

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson wants to see his side give themselves more of a fighting chance.

“If you are a football fan you would have enjoyed it,” he said. “My view is we had two spells where we lost our game.

“We didn’t start well and went behind, we recovered and played better football at the end of the first half.

“We didn’t get hold of the game and lost our way after half-time. We were indecisive and lost too many first and second contacts.

“There’s loads of things I was disappointed with. What I would say is the players showed great character and personality to dig deep and get back into the game.

“The game was too open and I want us to have more control and solidity. The situation at the club won’t change overnight and it is going to be a slow build.

“We will keep developing the understanding of doing the basics right, then we will be ok. We should have done better with their second and we gave the ball away cheaply for their third goal.”

