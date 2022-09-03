Bolton boss Ian Evatt tips Conor Bradley for the top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bolton boss Ian Evatt tips Conor Bradley for the top

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 6.10pm
Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt (Richard Sellers/PA)
Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt (Richard Sellers/PA)

Ian Evatt tipped Conor Bradley for the top after the Liverpool loanee made two telling contributions in Bolton’s 3-1 win over Charlton.

The 19-year-old midfielder netted Wanderers’ equaliser and then assisted for Kieran Lee to fire Bolton into a lead before half-time.

Defender George Johnston, whose error led to Charlton taking an early lead through Scott Fraser, sealed victory and a first win in three league games 15 minutes from time.

“I don’t want to build him up to fail,” said Trotters boss Evatt. “But Conor is a top player.

“He has got the attributes and more importantly the mindset and attitude to go right to the very top.

“There is a long way to go and it is competitive up there. But the type of kid he is, the family he has behind him and the attitude he has got, he has a real opportunity.

“The one thing Liverpool do is keep their players humble, hungry and hard working. We have two gems with us for now and we must enjoy them while they are here.”

Bradley, who has been joined at the University of Bolton Stadium by Anfield team-mate Owen Beck, levelled after nine minutes.

Lee’s first of the campaign put Bolton ahead after 41 minutes though it needed two fine saves by Manchester City prospect James Trafford to deny Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Charlton boss Ben Garner said: “We started well and scored a good goal. Then for the rest of the first half, it just wasn’t us.

“We didn’t commit to the way we play, we didn’t commit enough to what we had worked on all week and we conceded two poor goals.

“If you play with fear rather than bravery that’s what happens. It needs to be a lesson for all of us.

“They were not great goals scored against us but it was our problems that gave them the goals.

“We haven’t conceded more than one goal since Accrington away but our levels weren’t where they should be.

“But it was a fantastic response for the first 20-25 minutes of the second half. We had a good spell and some good opportunities and then we concede an equally poor third goal which effectively killed the game.

“It is a reality check of where we are in terms of squad depth and the amount of work we need to do on the training ground.”

