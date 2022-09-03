Leighton McIntosh nets late equaliser for Cove Rangers against Hamilton By Press Association September 3 2022, 6.10pm Cove Rangers v Hamilton (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Leighton McIntosh struck six minutes from time to help Cove Rangers end a four-match losing streak following a 2-2 draw with Hamilton. Hamilton went ahead four minutes before the interval as Jean-Pierre Tiehi converted from close range from a free-kick. But Jamie Masson made an immediate impact from the bench as he levelled after 56 minutes when he picked the ball up 25 yards out and fired a superb effort into the top left corner. Hamilton though were back in front three minutes later when a short corner was crossed into the box by Lewis Smith for Daniel O’Reilly to head home. Cove were not to be beaten and with six minutes remaining Iain Vigurs’ free-kick was nodded home by McIntosh. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Tyson Fury intends to announce future fight plans next week Sam Cook eyes England chance after Hundred heroics AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano… Mikel Arteta feels consistency in his message has helped Arsenal’s strong start Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as situation is ‘totally different’ now Tyson Fury makes ring return… as heavyweight champ floors WWE star in Cardiff Lewis Gregory cameo leads Trent Rockets to Hundred glory Petra Kvitova says she was inspired by Serena Williams in third-round win Cameron Norrie denies gamesmanship in US Open win over Holger Rune More from The Courier Dick Campbell reacts to 'stupid' Scott Allan sending-off as Arbroath slump to defeat at… 0 Ian Murray slams 'poor decision-making' and says it's 'obvious' Raith Rovers need a striker 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'ridiculous' Zach Robinson strike in victory over Queen's Park… 0 Liam Fox pinpoints source of Dundee United pride as Tangerines hold firm at Fir… St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson praises Nicky Clark for dream debut AND strike-partner Stevie… 0 Raith Rovers v Inverness verdict: Player rating, star man and key moments as Caley…