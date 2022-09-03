Matt Taylor reflects on ’emotional’ Exeter return for Jay Stansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt Taylor reflects on ’emotional’ Exeter return for Jay Stansfield

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 6.22pm
Exeter City manager Matt Taylor (Leila Coker/PA)
Exeter City manager Matt Taylor (Leila Coker/PA)

Matt Taylor admitted it was an emotional moment after Jay Stansfield made a return to St James Park as Exeter secured a 1-0 win over MK Dons.

Cheick Diabate scored the only goal of the game in the 66th minute but Stansfield’s introduction as a 79th-minute substitute following his loan switch from Fulham drew joy and tears in equal measure.

Stansfield wore the number nine jersey worn by his late dad, Adam, who died of cancer at the age of 31 in 2010 while playing for the Devon club.

Exeter manager Taylor said: “That means everything to our supporters, but there are family members and Jay himself who will have different emotions.

“His dad was a willing runner, and Jay will add the quality we need as well. He is a game finisher, he will still be raw at times and inexperienced in certain moments, but I am delighted he is here.

“There was a buzz around the stadium, and rightly so. It was emotional for so many people and lifted us again.

“He had a real impact on the game and he is developing into an outstanding young man.”

Taylor’s side were thwarted by Dons keeper Jamie Cumming on several occasions before Diabate arrived at the back post to nod home Jevani Brown’s corner.

Taylor added: “We were outstanding, the first half was the best game football I have witnessed this season in terms of the level.

“They were as good as we were, both keepers made excellent saves and then in the second half it was one-way traffic.

“The set piece is a quality moment and we put the ball exactly where we needed it. Our intent and will stood out today. We forced them into certain areas with our will to sprint and get to the ball.

“Cheick seems to keep improving, and that is an incredible feat for him.”

Dons’ three-game unbeaten league run came to an abrupt half after being second best for most of the game.

Dons manager Liam Manning said: “It was really disappointing, we were nowhere near the level we are capable of.

“That was probably the biggest frustration and it comes down to basics. We need to make sure our basics are at a higher level.

“We can all do the work and the plans but when it comes to it, it is about stepping up and owning your performance. That is all of us, we will have to go away and reflect and we don’t want too many feelings like this again.

“Any time we have come up against a press, we have not dealt with it well enough. It is the hardest thing to play against and we have to go away, reflect and get better.”

