Dave Challinor admits Stockport must kill games off after win over AFC Wimbledon

Stockport boss Dave Challinor admitted his team are still on a steep learning curve after they hung on to defeat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 at Edgeley Park.

Last season’s National League champions probably just about deserved their second win of the League Two campaign after the visitors came back fighting in the second half.

An early Fraser Horsfall header was decisive.

Challinor said: “We really should have been out of sight by half-time.

“We were pegged back a bit in the second half as Wimbledon changed their system, but in the end I thought we embraced that and we have to embrace those kind of challenges going forward.

“There is expectancy and there is pressure there, but the lads have to learn all they can from that.

“Today it was about the three points and in the end we got them.

“Luck might have been in our favour a bit towards the end, but we’ll take that.

“Results like this should give the lads confidence and belief, and maybe next time if we can get a second or third we can be a bit more relaxed.

“We are miles better than what we showed today and if there is one criticism, it is that we should have got that second goal.

“It’s a pleasing result, though we know we can do better.”

It was a hugely impressive first-half performance from Stockport, who deservedly led at the interval.

Centre-back Horsfall headed the winner after just 11 minutes from Antoni Sarcevic’s corner.

However, it was a different story in the second 45 minutes as Wimbledon put in a much-improved effort, with Harry Pell twice going close to a leveller.

There was also frustration and anger from boss Johnnie Jackson, particularly after Josh Davison looked to have been bundled over in the box late on.

“I just don’t know how the referee hasn’t given that one,” said Jackson.

“He was right there next to it, but he’s not given it.

“It was a blatant penalty. I just can’t understand how it’s not been given, but I can’t really say much more than that.”

On the result, Jackson added: “It’s disappointing, obviously.

“We were definitely second best in the first half. All over the pitch we just weren’t up to it.

“There were some harsh words said at half-time, and we did improve after changing the system a bit.

“That first-half performance cost us, though. That’s just not what I expect from my players, and they know it.

“We have set the standards much higher than that this season so far, but that first-half performance was unrecognisable as far as I was concerned.

“I have to expect more than that from the players going forward.”