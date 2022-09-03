Stalemate felt like a win for Gillingham boss Neil Harris after early dismissal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Stalemate felt like a win for Gillingham boss Neil Harris after early dismissal

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 6.30pm
Gillingham’s draw felt like a win for boss Neil Harris (Nigel French/PA)
Gillingham’s draw felt like a win for boss Neil Harris (Nigel French/PA)

Gillingham boss Neil Harris said his side’s goalless draw with Swindon felt like a win after they were forced to play most of the Sky Bet League Two clash with 10 men.

The result, which came after Gills debutant Haji Mnoga was dismissed for picking up two yellow cards inside the opening 10 minutes, extended their winless – and scoreless – run to five league matches.

Nevertheless, Harris was proud of the result against a team he believes are one of the best in the division.

“It’s not the win we wanted and it’s not the goals we wanted,” he said. “But it feels like that in so many ways because you play against a good football team that move the ball and overload you and hurt you.

“It’s difficult to play against but fortunately we’ve experienced it a few times and you have to just find a way.

“You put the (formation) out but it’s the boys who deliver. Yes, Glenn (Morris) made some saves, but it was really impressive – I’m extremely happy today.”

Harris, who oversaw the club’s relegation to the fourth tier last season, also paid tribute to a young member of the club’s matchday staff, Danielle Cubitt, who died this week.

Believing Saturday’s galvanising performance demonstrated the unity at Priestfield, he added: “Forget anything else, we wanted to make them proud today.

“When we went down to 10 men, I feared we could get opened up against probably the best football team in the division I’ve seen.

“But the boys stood strong and put in a performance befitting any Gillingham team since I’ve been here, or that I played against.

“And in a dark time for a whole family, hopefully they can take some solace in the fact that the team delivered for them.”

The stalemate sees Gillingham stay just outside the relegation places after seven league games while the Robins sit 14th.

Town boss Scott Lindsey was less than impressed with his team’s inability to utilise their numerical advantage and believes the early dismissal did little to help their chances.

“It was always going to be difficult coming here,” Lindsey said. “Weirdly, I don’t think the sending-off helped us out, they banked in even more and nullified our spaces.

“We huffed and puffed but couldn’t break them down.”

The Robins manager saw his team fire 23 attempts at the Gillingham goal but only four were on target.

“I thought there was more movement in the second half than there was in the first,” he added. “We created chances but we just couldn’t break them down.

“We feel really disappointed that we missed an opportunity to take all three points.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Tyson Fury took part in WWE’s Clash at the Castle (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury intends to announce future fight plans next week
Sam Cook took four wickets for the Trent Rockets (Adam Davy/PA)
Sam Cook eyes England chance after Hundred heroics
Rafael Leao struck twice for AC Milan at the San Siro (Luca Bruno/AP)
AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sends on substitute Cristiano Ronaldo (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano…
Mikel Arteta believes consistency is very important at a big club (Adam Davy/PA)
Mikel Arteta feels consistency in his message has helped Arsenal’s strong start
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers knows the Foxes face a new reality. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as situation is ‘totally different’ now
Tyson Fury made headlines at the WWE show in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury makes ring return… as heavyweight champ floors WWE star in Cardiff
Lewis Gregory led Trent Rockets to victory (PA)
Lewis Gregory cameo leads Trent Rockets to Hundred glory
Petra Kvitova battled past Garbine Muguruza (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Petra Kvitova says she was inspired by Serena Williams in third-round win
Cameron Norrie eased into the fourth round (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Cameron Norrie denies gamesmanship in US Open win over Holger Rune

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell speaks to the media after Arbroath lost out 2-0 to Partick Thistle.
Dick Campbell reacts to 'stupid' Scott Allan sending-off as Arbroath slump to defeat at…
0
Rovers boss Ian Murray.
Ian Murray slams 'poor decision-making' and says it's 'obvious' Raith Rovers need a striker
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the Queen's Park clash.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'ridiculous' Zach Robinson strike in victory over Queen's Park…
0
Proud: United interim boss Fox
Liam Fox pinpoints source of Dundee United pride as Tangerines hold firm at Fir…
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark celebrates making it 1-0.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson praises Nicky Clark for dream debut AND strike-partner Stevie…
0
To go with story by Craig Cairns. Raith v Inverness verdict Picture shows; Dylan Easton battles with Daniel Mackay. Stark's Park, Kirkcaldy. Supplied by SNS Date; 03/09/2022
Raith Rovers v Inverness verdict: Player rating, star man and key moments as Caley…