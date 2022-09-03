Edinburgh City thrash Airdrieonians as Dunfermline go top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Edinburgh City thrash Airdrieonians as Dunfermline go top

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 6.33pm
Diamonds defender Cammy Ballantyne was shown a straight red card in the 16th minute (PA)
Diamonds defender Cammy Ballantyne was shown a straight red card in the 16th minute (PA)

Edinburgh City stunned 10-man Airdrieonians 6-0 at Excelsior Stadium as Dunfermline took advantage to move clear at the top of cinch Scottish League One.

Airdrieonians had been looking to keep themselves ahead of the chasing pack and extend their unbeaten start to the new league season.

The Diamonds were on the back foot after defender Cammy Ballantyne was shown a straight red card in the 16th minute for deliberate handball on the line to block a goalbound effort.

Daniel Handling made no mistake from the penalty spot, with James Craigen adding a second on the stroke of half-time.

John Robertson made it 3-0 after 54 minutes and soon scored another on the hour.

Substitute Ryan Shanley chalked up a fifth with 20 minutes left, before Craigen completed the rout late on.

Dunfermline moved two points clear of Edinburgh after a 2-0 win at Queen of the South with first-half goals from Nikolay Todorov and Rhys Breen.

Montrose are third after they won 2-0 despite having forward Rory McAllister sent off at bottom club Peterhead, who suffered a fourth straight league defeat.

Matthew Wright put the Gable Endies in front before McAllister saw red following two quick cautions shortly ahead of the break.

Lewis Milne made sure off all three points when he slotted in a penalty with 15 minutes left.

Kelty Hearts picked up their first league win after beating Falkirk 2-0 as Joe Cardle and Scott McGill struck before half-time at New Central Park.

Alloa won 4-2 at Clyde to secure back-to-back league victories.

Bradley Rodden gave the visitors and early lead, with Jordan Allan levelling things up ahead of the break.

Conor Sammon and Kieran Offord struck to put Alloa in front, only for Steven Thicot to set up a tense final 10 minutes when he pulled one back, but an own goal from Clyde defender Brian McLean settled matters.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Tyson Fury took part in WWE’s Clash at the Castle (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury intends to announce future fight plans next week
Sam Cook took four wickets for the Trent Rockets (Adam Davy/PA)
Sam Cook eyes England chance after Hundred heroics
Rafael Leao struck twice for AC Milan at the San Siro (Luca Bruno/AP)
AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sends on substitute Cristiano Ronaldo (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano…
Mikel Arteta believes consistency is very important at a big club (Adam Davy/PA)
Mikel Arteta feels consistency in his message has helped Arsenal’s strong start
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers knows the Foxes face a new reality. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as situation is ‘totally different’ now
Tyson Fury made headlines at the WWE show in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury makes ring return… as heavyweight champ floors WWE star in Cardiff
Lewis Gregory led Trent Rockets to victory (PA)
Lewis Gregory cameo leads Trent Rockets to Hundred glory
Petra Kvitova battled past Garbine Muguruza (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Petra Kvitova says she was inspired by Serena Williams in third-round win
Cameron Norrie eased into the fourth round (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Cameron Norrie denies gamesmanship in US Open win over Holger Rune

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell speaks to the media after Arbroath lost out 2-0 to Partick Thistle.
Dick Campbell reacts to 'stupid' Scott Allan sending-off as Arbroath slump to defeat at…
0
Rovers boss Ian Murray.
Ian Murray slams 'poor decision-making' and says it's 'obvious' Raith Rovers need a striker
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the Queen's Park clash.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'ridiculous' Zach Robinson strike in victory over Queen's Park…
0
Proud: United interim boss Fox
Liam Fox pinpoints source of Dundee United pride as Tangerines hold firm at Fir…
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark celebrates making it 1-0.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson praises Nicky Clark for dream debut AND strike-partner Stevie…
0
To go with story by Craig Cairns. Raith v Inverness verdict Picture shows; Dylan Easton battles with Daniel Mackay. Stark's Park, Kirkcaldy. Supplied by SNS Date; 03/09/2022
Raith Rovers v Inverness verdict: Player rating, star man and key moments as Caley…