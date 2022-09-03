Ross County manager Malky Mackay calls for consistency from Scottish FA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay calls for consistency from Scottish FA

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 6.36pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has called on the Scottish FA compliance officer to take action after his side’s 1-1 draw against Aberdeen.

The Dons thought Luis Lopes had sealed three points for them with his 88th-minute goal, only for William Akio to equalise with the last touch of the game.

Mackay’s focus was on an earlier incident, though, when Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson was booked for a challenge on Callum Johnson.

The Staggies boss felt it should have been a sending off, and after two of his players were shown retrospective red cards against Kilmarnock he is looking for consistency now.

“I’ve watched it back and, for me, the tackle was a leg-breaker,” Mackay said. “I’ve spoken to the referee to let him know that I will be looking to see what the compliance officer does.

“We’ve come off the back of a couple of difficult weeks in the compliance side of the game, with our two players who were cited and retrospectively sent off. Then at Ibrox, we had a decision not to have had a man (James Sands) sent off against us.

“Today there’s another one that’s glaring. I’m just looking for consistency. Unless the compliance officer gets someone to sit down and watch all six games, all 90 minutes, on a Sunday evening then I don’t see how people can be cited because things are missed and it can’t just be on Saturday and Sunday night TV programmes.

“The referee was good but that was a really poor challenge and if they had gone to 10 men after 56 minutes, it would have changed the dynamic of the game.

“I’ll wait to see what happens but I’ll probably speak to (ref’s chief) Crawford Allan on Monday.”

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin, meanwhile, was left disappointed that his side could not hold on for victory after taking the lead so late on.

“I was thinking it was job done and to lose a goal in the last 30 seconds makes it tougher,” Goodwin added.

“We don’t go away from home thinking it will be easy, but when you score so late (a draw) feels like a defeat. We got a point but we should have had another two.

“One of our boys misses his clearance which is unfortunate. Jayden Richardson is in a good position but his foot slipped as he was about to push off to make the clearance.

“It was a catalogue of errors for the goal – scruffy and avoidable.”

