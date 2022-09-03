Jon Brady wants Northampton fans to stick with his bunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jon Brady wants Northampton fans to stick with his bunch

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 6.38pm
Jon Brady likes what he is seeing from his players (PA)
Jon Brady likes what he is seeing from his players (PA)

Northampton boss Jon Brady has urged fans to ‘stick with us’ after his side overcame a slight blip by beating Barrow 3-1 at Sixfields on Saturday.

The Cobblers lost at home to Doncaster last weekend and were then thumped 6-0 by Ipswich in midweek but recovered from a shaky start on Saturday to defeat Pete Wild’s in-form team in Sky Bet League Two.

Sam Hoskins scored his eighth goal of the season after only five minutes but it was a quickfire burst at the start of the second half which ultimately won the game as both Kieron Bowie and Tyler Magloire headed in.

Brady said: “It was a ding-dong affair, wasn’t it? You have to given Barrow credit because they are a very good side. They run hard, they work hard, they are very intense and they try and break your back-line with a lot of pace.

“We had to be better at locking them off than we were in the first half because they got behind us a few times and the game was on a bit of a knife-edge at half-time.

“We discussed a couple of things at half-time because I felt we could be a lot more intense in certain phases of the game.

“But we got a reaction and to come out and get that goal straightaway, it gave us a bit of confidence. It was a great first time cross by Ali (Koiki) and a fantastic header from Kieron and then it was really good to finally get a goal from a corner.

“To win against a good side who have been blowing most teams away is really pleasing. It was a real hard-fought win.”

Brady is trying to evolve Northampton’s style with a young squad this season and he admits that will inevitably lead to blips along the way, but 14 points from their opening seven games represents a good start.

He continued: “We are opening up a bit more and playing more. We need to get the balance right but just stick with us because the average age of the team today was 23 and there will be plenty of ups and downs.

“We might crash and burn at times but we have got players for the future of this football club.”

Meanwhile, Barrow suffered just their second defeat of the season at Sixfields and will rue their sloppy start to both halves.

“It was a game where not a lot went on,” said Bluebirds boss Wild. “The difference is they have taken their chances and they were ruthless at the start of both halves.

“All their goals have come from three things that we are usually good at – defending our own box, stopping tackles and winning tackles. We are good at those things so that’s really frustrating.

“Not a lot else happened in the game. It was a good finish by Josh for the goal and I thought in the first half we caused them a lot of problems and had them on the back foot but they have been ruthless, so fair play to them.

“Coming in at half-time, I wanted more of the same but to concede a minute into the second half was frustrating because in those first 15 minutes, away from home, you have to be on it and keep the home team down but we did not do that.

“I think it frustrates me more than anything that we let ourselves down on things we are normally really good at, but we won’t rip it up and start again.

“We have shown we can match teams who will be at the top end of the table.

“We just have to learn from our mistakes. We are nowhere near the finished article.”

Wild felt his side should have had a penalty when Robbie Gotts fell to ground under Magloire’s challenge shortly after Northampton made it 3-1.

He added: “There was a lot of talk from their bench, shouting about us diving, but we watched the video back and Robbie has clearly been brought down in the box. The referee is 10 yards away but hasn’t seen it, so that’s frustrating.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Tyson Fury took part in WWE’s Clash at the Castle (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury intends to announce future fight plans next week
Sam Cook took four wickets for the Trent Rockets (Adam Davy/PA)
Sam Cook eyes England chance after Hundred heroics
Rafael Leao struck twice for AC Milan at the San Siro (Luca Bruno/AP)
AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sends on substitute Cristiano Ronaldo (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano…
Mikel Arteta believes consistency is very important at a big club (Adam Davy/PA)
Mikel Arteta feels consistency in his message has helped Arsenal’s strong start
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers knows the Foxes face a new reality. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as situation is ‘totally different’ now
Tyson Fury made headlines at the WWE show in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury makes ring return… as heavyweight champ floors WWE star in Cardiff
Lewis Gregory led Trent Rockets to victory (PA)
Lewis Gregory cameo leads Trent Rockets to Hundred glory
Petra Kvitova battled past Garbine Muguruza (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Petra Kvitova says she was inspired by Serena Williams in third-round win
Cameron Norrie eased into the fourth round (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Cameron Norrie denies gamesmanship in US Open win over Holger Rune

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell speaks to the media after Arbroath lost out 2-0 to Partick Thistle.
Dick Campbell reacts to 'stupid' Scott Allan sending-off as Arbroath slump to defeat at…
0
Rovers boss Ian Murray.
Ian Murray slams 'poor decision-making' and says it's 'obvious' Raith Rovers need a striker
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the Queen's Park clash.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'ridiculous' Zach Robinson strike in victory over Queen's Park…
0
Proud: United interim boss Fox
Liam Fox pinpoints source of Dundee United pride as Tangerines hold firm at Fir…
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark celebrates making it 1-0.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson praises Nicky Clark for dream debut AND strike-partner Stevie…
0
To go with story by Craig Cairns. Raith v Inverness verdict Picture shows; Dylan Easton battles with Daniel Mackay. Stark's Park, Kirkcaldy. Supplied by SNS Date; 03/09/2022
Raith Rovers v Inverness verdict: Player rating, star man and key moments as Caley…