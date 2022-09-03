Derek Adams remaining positive as Morecambe’s wait for a win goes on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derek Adams remaining positive as Morecambe’s wait for a win goes on

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 6.39pm
Derek Adams is remaining upbeat (Steven Paston/PA)
Derek Adams is remaining upbeat (Steven Paston/PA)

Derek Adams remains upbeat despite his side not having won a League One game so far this season.

The Morecambe manager said that it was his team’s best display of their league campaign after they drew 2-2 at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Adams’ side twice led after Jensen Weir netted a third goal of the season, blasting in spectacularly from 25 yards on 12 minutes, before striker Kieran Phillips finished to crown a counter-attack after the break.

But Rovers responded each time, first through Ryan Loft converting a deft Aaron Collins cross after half an hour, before debutant Bobby Thomas netted following a corner with 10 minutes of the game left to play.

“I thought that was our best performance of the season,” said Adams. “We played really well. The players that came into the side, the shape of the side, we caused Bristol Rovers trouble all over the pitch today.

“We started off with a fantastic goal from Jensen Weir to go ahead, he put it right in the top corner, and we created really good openings.

“So did Bristol Rovers and it became an open game, end to end. And we knew that would be the case when we came here.

“Eventually they got a goal, to make it 1-1, and we go ahead in the game – a great ball for Kieran Phillips to get his first goal for the club.

“And then they get a scrappy one at the end from a ball into the box that they bundle into the goal, and scrap a draw for them. They will have been hoping for a win but we were in the ascendency a lot of the time today.”

Opposition manager Joey Barton was satisfied with the draw too, given the way the game had panned out.

Rovers have drawn their last three fixtures but Barton pointed to the longer term after the latest score draw at the Memorial Stadium.

“I have to be pleased with a point – we’ve been behind twice,” said Barton after the game. “Morecambe aren’t the sort of side you want to go behind against, with the way they set up.

“They weren’t as bad as Shrewsbury last week for stinking the game out but they had a clear strategy to eat the clock and take the time off the board. From our perspective we gave away two sloppy goals, which shouldn’t happen.

“I felt if we had took the lead today we would have won the game relatively comfortably from there.

“But as it was we gave ourselves a task to get back into it but credit to the lads, we pulled ourselves off the canvas twice.”

