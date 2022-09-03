Liam Rosenior – Derby taught a harsh lesson by Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Rosenior – Derby taught a harsh lesson by Plymouth

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 7.00pm
Liam Rosenior (PA)
Liam Rosenior (PA)

Derby interim manager Liam Rosenior admitted his team were taught a hard lesson in the 3-2 home defeat by Plymouth.

Rosenior saw his team squander a two-goal lead against a side who played what he described as “fearless football.”

Plymouth impressed from the start but fell behind in the 26th minute when David McGoldrick found James Collins who netted his first Derby goal.

Derby scored again in the 38th minute when Nathaniel Mendez-Laing turned away from two defenders to drive in his third of the season.

But the fightback began in the 56th minute when former Derby striker Morgan Whittaker pounced from close range after Matt Butcher’s shot was blocked.

Derby could not keep possession and Plymouth equalised in the 77th minute when Niall Ennis’s sliced shot was turned in by Sam Cosgrove.

The comeback was completed in the 90th minute when Cosgrove broke clear on the right and squeezed the ball in from a tight angle.

Rosenior said: “Hats off to Plymouth, I thought from minute one to minute 90 they showed more energy.

“It was a huge game for them and we have to understand really, really quickly that with the size of the club, the facilities, the stadium, the names we have in our squad, teams are going to come here and give it their absolute maximum.

“All credit to Steven Schumacher and to his team, I thought they were a credit to him and they got the result they probably deserved.

“They played fearless football but we have to be better in terms of our energy, winning second balls and the fundamentals of the game.

“We have to remember we have a lot of very young players in the squad and this is a great learning one for them.

“If you take your foot off the gas  by two or three per cent there are good teams in this league and Plymouth proved that so it’s a learning tool for us and we have to put things right next Saturday.”

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher said: “We created loads of good chances and played really well but got punished when we got sloppy and careless.

“I spoke at half time about how we were almost beating ourselves but the lads have shown unbelievable character and attitude to keep believing and stick to the plan and I felt we deserved it in the end.

“This might be something they can take confidence from moving forward because there are some big teams in this division, former Premier League teams with big grounds and big fan bases and we are going to have to go to all of them and get the game plan right.”

