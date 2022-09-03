Frustrated in Fleetwood: Gareth Ainsworth feels Wycombe were worth the win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Frustrated in Fleetwood: Gareth Ainsworth feels Wycombe were worth the win

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 7.20pm Updated: September 3 2022, 7.24pm
Gareth Ainsworth was frustrated at Fleetwood (PA)
Gareth Ainsworth was frustrated at Fleetwood (PA)

Gareth Ainsworth said he was ‘gutted’ that Wycombe were not taking all three points home from their 1-1 draw at Fleetwood in Sky Bet League One.

The Chairboys had Garath McCleary sent off with less than 10 minutes on the clock but Anis Mehmeti put them ahead shortly before half-time.

New recruit Admiral Muskwe scored Fleetwood’s equaliser midway through the second half, leaving the Wycombe boss fuming at referee James Oldham allowing the hosts’ equaliser to stand.

“I haven’t seen the incident back,” he said. “G-Mac [McCleary] has apologised, he said he’s caught their lad in the face with his arm or his hand. If he has then it’s construed as a red card. I’m gutted because he’s not like that, he’s not that kind of player.

“But the talking point for me was the referee because of the goal that they’ve scored, it wasn’t a corner and I don’t know how he’s not given a foul. I’m gutted for my players because they’ve grafted and grafted and we deserved the points today with 10 men.

“We’ve shown the character and the resilience that is Wycombe. I couldn’t be prouder of the boys, they were absolutely fantastic and that’s a great point away from home.”

Ainsworth reserved special praise for Mehmeti, whose fine solo effort was his  fourth of the campaign, insisting the attacking midfielder impressed the first time he saw him.

“How Anis isn’t in the Albanian first team I’ll never know because he’s just a magic player,” he added.

“As soon as I saw him in one of the trial games I was just saying ‘let’s get him with the first team’. Anis has just grown and grown and I’m so proud of him.

“The coaching staff get into him but some of the stuff he does you can’t coach. It’s natural ability and you saw that in a fabulous goal. He’s a great asset to the team and we have to work on getting the best out of him.”

Fleetwood manager Scott Brown said his players are still learning their trade and, rather than aiding their cause, McCleary’s dismissal had a negative effect on them.

“I think the first 10 minutes we started really well, we were composed and kept the ball well,” said Brown after their fifth straight draw in the league.

“They had a man sent off and it probably spooked us a bit, because we didn’t really know how to play against a 4-4-1 so we struggled to keep the ball.

“I think it affected us more than it did them, they knew what they were doing afterwards, they sat in and tried to catch us on the counter-attack and, to be fair, they did.

“We moved it from side to side but struggled to force it through gaps when it wasn’t there to be played. We’ve never had them play against 10 men so maybe that’s something we need to work on as well.

“But it was our speed of play and intensity. There’s got to be a change of pace with wingers running in behind, and little combinations of movement. Everyone was a bit slow on the ball, I think they felt they had a little bit more time because it was against 10 men.

“Fair play to the lads, they kept going, they managed to score a goal and on another day we’d probably have ended up losing 1-0, but they kept going.

“Admiral scored a great goal, he’s getting to know the team and he’s a willing runner. He’ll get his goals, he did well today and he’s definitely got more to offer.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Tyson Fury took part in WWE’s Clash at the Castle (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury intends to announce future fight plans next week
Sam Cook took four wickets for the Trent Rockets (Adam Davy/PA)
Sam Cook eyes England chance after Hundred heroics
Rafael Leao struck twice for AC Milan at the San Siro (Luca Bruno/AP)
AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sends on substitute Cristiano Ronaldo (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano…
Mikel Arteta believes consistency is very important at a big club (Adam Davy/PA)
Mikel Arteta feels consistency in his message has helped Arsenal’s strong start
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers knows the Foxes face a new reality. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as situation is ‘totally different’ now
Tyson Fury made headlines at the WWE show in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury makes ring return… as heavyweight champ floors WWE star in Cardiff
Lewis Gregory led Trent Rockets to victory (PA)
Lewis Gregory cameo leads Trent Rockets to Hundred glory
Petra Kvitova battled past Garbine Muguruza (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Petra Kvitova says she was inspired by Serena Williams in third-round win
Cameron Norrie eased into the fourth round (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Cameron Norrie denies gamesmanship in US Open win over Holger Rune

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell speaks to the media after Arbroath lost out 2-0 to Partick Thistle.
Dick Campbell reacts to 'stupid' Scott Allan sending-off as Arbroath slump to defeat at…
0
Rovers boss Ian Murray.
Ian Murray slams 'poor decision-making' and says it's 'obvious' Raith Rovers need a striker
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the Queen's Park clash.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'ridiculous' Zach Robinson strike in victory over Queen's Park…
0
Proud: United interim boss Fox
Liam Fox pinpoints source of Dundee United pride as Tangerines hold firm at Fir…
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark celebrates making it 1-0.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson praises Nicky Clark for dream debut AND strike-partner Stevie…
0
To go with story by Craig Cairns. Raith v Inverness verdict Picture shows; Dylan Easton battles with Daniel Mackay. Stark's Park, Kirkcaldy. Supplied by SNS Date; 03/09/2022
Raith Rovers v Inverness verdict: Player rating, star man and key moments as Caley…