Lewis Gregory cameo leads Trent Rockets to Hundred glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lewis Gregory cameo leads Trent Rockets to Hundred glory

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 10.14pm Updated: September 3 2022, 10.22pm
Lewis Gregory led Trent Rockets to victory (PA)
Lewis Gregory led Trent Rockets to victory (PA)

Trent Rockets captain Lewis Gregory snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a match-winning cameo against Manchester Originals, sealing a tense Men’s Hundred final in dramatic fashion.

On a sluggish, low-scoring Lord’s pitch that allowed ball to dominate bat in a manner that would have had the England and Wales Cricket Board’s marketing department in a cold sweat, Gregory conjured a box office finish for the showcase.

Chasing what had looked a slender target of 121, Gregory faced up with the score at 110 for eight and needing 11 to win from the final set of five from Richard Gleeson.

He launched the first of those riotously over mid-wicket for six – just the fourth maximum of the day, in a format designed to encourage big hitters – before flicking the subsequent full toss for four to effectively settle matters in the Nottingham side’s favour.

Gregory lashed the next ball through the covers before leaping into the air, finishing up a two-wicket win with two balls to spare.

In a match that saw a top score of 26 and included 74 dot balls, his 17 not out from six balls was a game-changer of a knock when the pressure was peaking. Sam Cook, who claimed four for 18, was the pick of the bowlers in helpful conditions.

Sam Cook
Sam Cook claimed four for 18 for the Rockets (PA)

With a modest target on the board, a place in England’s T20 World Cup squad waiting to be filled following Jonny Bairstow’s injury and Phil Salt failing to seize his moment in the first innings, the stage had earlier seemed set for an Alex Hales special.

One trademark ‘Hales storm’ would have cranked up the volume around the end of his three-year stint in the international wilderness, but he was unable to oblige.

He mustered nothing more emphatic than a run-a-ball eight before throwing his hands at an angled delivery from Ireland’s Josh Little and skying a catch to cover. Instead, the tournament’s leading run-scorer, Dawid Malan, assumed responsibility.

On the occasion of his 35th birthday, he seemed intent on making it a double celebration. But while he was in the middle for just under half the innings, he was a reassuring presence that never quite left his mark.

Matt Parkinson
Matt Parkinson took the crucial wicket of Tom Kohler-Cadmore (PA)

Any hopes Malan had of playing the anchor role ended when Paul Walter held one up in the pitch and drew the gentlest of leading edges. By then Matt Parkinson had already prised out Tom Kohler-Cadmore lbw and it was clear the battle was on.

Colin Munro showed he had the muscle to end things in a hurry, launching a six and two fours in a hurry, but could not match it with durability, holing out to Parkinson with 53 still needed. By the time Samit Patel joined him, the Rockets needed another 35 from the final 25 deliveries.

Ordinarily that would not be daunting but in these conditions it looked to be too much until Gregory’s late show.

The Originals kicked their innings of 120 for nine off with a hapless powerplay, a couple of quick-fire boundaries from Salt proving a red herring as they meandered towards a score of 23 for three.

Cook set things off by pinning captain Laurie Evans lbw in his opening set, then sent Wayne Madsen’s stumps flying as an attempted scoop backfired emphatically.

Sam Cook
Sam Cook was the pick of the Trent bowlers (PA)

By the time Salt added to his side’s woes, mis-timing one horribly and chipping Daniel Sams to mid-on, there was already a mountain to climb. Between them, and in spite of some chaotic running, Ashton Turner (26) and Tristan Stubbs began to make a fist of it.

Turner released some of the building pressure by swatting Patel for six, while both players got after Lewis Gregory. Their 35-run stand was just beginning to find its legs when the canny Patel swiped them.

He found himself on a hat-trick when Stubbs top-edged a swipe across the line and picked up the in-form Walter for a golden duck.

He was unable to make it three in three but circled back for Turner, whose fluent knock was cut short courtesy of a slog sweep that came up short.

Tom Lammonby dragged the total up past three figures with a busy 21 but when Cook picked up where he left off, yorking the Somerset man and tailender Gleeson, it was enough to set the scene for the Rockets’ late charge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Tyson Fury took part in WWE’s Clash at the Castle (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury intends to announce future fight plans next week
Sam Cook took four wickets for the Trent Rockets (Adam Davy/PA)
Sam Cook eyes England chance after Hundred heroics
Rafael Leao struck twice for AC Milan at the San Siro (Luca Bruno/AP)
AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sends on substitute Cristiano Ronaldo (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano…
Mikel Arteta believes consistency is very important at a big club (Adam Davy/PA)
Mikel Arteta feels consistency in his message has helped Arsenal’s strong start
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers knows the Foxes face a new reality. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as situation is ‘totally different’ now
Tyson Fury made headlines at the WWE show in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury makes ring return… as heavyweight champ floors WWE star in Cardiff
Petra Kvitova battled past Garbine Muguruza (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Petra Kvitova says she was inspired by Serena Williams in third-round win
Cameron Norrie eased into the fourth round (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Cameron Norrie denies gamesmanship in US Open win over Holger Rune
England manager Sarina Wiegman has steered her side to the World Cup (John Walton/PA)
Boss Sarina Wiegman proud of England’s Lionesses after World Cup qualification

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell speaks to the media after Arbroath lost out 2-0 to Partick Thistle.
Dick Campbell reacts to 'stupid' Scott Allan sending-off as Arbroath slump to defeat at…
0
Rovers boss Ian Murray.
Ian Murray slams 'poor decision-making' and says it's 'obvious' Raith Rovers need a striker
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the Queen's Park clash.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'ridiculous' Zach Robinson strike in victory over Queen's Park…
0
Proud: United interim boss Fox
Liam Fox pinpoints source of Dundee United pride as Tangerines hold firm at Fir…
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark celebrates making it 1-0.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson praises Nicky Clark for dream debut AND strike-partner Stevie…
0
To go with story by Craig Cairns. Raith v Inverness verdict Picture shows; Dylan Easton battles with Daniel Mackay. Stark's Park, Kirkcaldy. Supplied by SNS Date; 03/09/2022
Raith Rovers v Inverness verdict: Player rating, star man and key moments as Caley…