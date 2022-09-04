US Open day 6: Cameron Norrie last Briton standing after Dan Evans defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US Open day 6: Cameron Norrie last Briton standing after Dan Evans defeat

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 6.39am Updated: September 4 2022, 7.31am
Cameron Norrie is through to the fourth round in New York for the first time (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Cameron Norrie is the last British singles player standing at the US Open after he defeated Holger Rune and Dan Evans lost out to Marin Cilic.

Norrie is yet to drop a set and will take on Russia’s Andrey Rublev, who survived a deciding tie-break against Denis Shapovalov, in his first fourth-round match at Flushing Meadows.

Rafael Nadal extended his unbeaten record against Richard Gasquet to 18-0 while Iga Swiatek recovered from 4-1 down in the second set to beat Lauren Davis 6-3 6-4.

Picture of the day

Petra Kvitova celebrates winning an important point against Garbine Muguruza
Point of the day

Waving goodbye

There has been a flood of retirements at this year’s US Open and Brazilian Bruno Soares, Jamie Murray’s long-time doubles partner, is another. Writing on Instagram, 40-year-old Soares said: “Thank you tennis. Time to say goodbye. Thank you for 22 years of making my dream come true every day.”

Starting them young

Fallen seeds

Women: Garbine Muguruza (9), Belinda Bencic (13)

Men: Diego Schwartzman (14), Denis Shapovalov (19), Dan Evans (20), Lorenzo Musetti (26), Holger Rune (28)

Who’s up next?

The match of the day on Sunday comes at night on Arthur Ashe Stadium, when defending champion Daniil Medvedev takes on Nick Kyrgios.

With Serena Williams now headed off into retirement, top billing in the bottom half of the draw goes to Coco Gauff, who meets Zhang Shuai, and Ons Jabeur, who takes on Veronika Kudermetova.

In doubles, defending champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram bid to reach the quarter-finals when they take on Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini.

