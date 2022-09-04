US Open day 6: Cameron Norrie last Briton standing after Dan Evans defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cameron Norrie is the last British singles player standing at the US Open after he defeated Holger Rune and Dan Evans lost out to Marin Cilic.

Norrie is yet to drop a set and will take on Russia’s Andrey Rublev, who survived a deciding tie-break against Denis Shapovalov, in his first fourth-round match at Flushing Meadows.

Rafael Nadal extended his unbeaten record against Richard Gasquet to 18-0 while Iga Swiatek recovered from 4-1 down in the second set to beat Lauren Davis 6-3 6-4.

Picture of the day

Petra Kvitova celebrates winning an important point against Garbine Muguruza (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Point of the day

Just absolute bananas from Brooksby and Alcaraz 👇 pic.twitter.com/kVvo22gs1J — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022

Waving goodbye

There has been a flood of retirements at this year’s US Open and Brazilian Bruno Soares, Jamie Murray’s long-time doubles partner, is another. Writing on Instagram, 40-year-old Soares said: “Thank you tennis. Time to say goodbye. Thank you for 22 years of making my dream come true every day.”

Starting them young

CUTE KID ALERT 🚨@bambamsam30's daughter stole the show after her mixed doubles match. pic.twitter.com/CpYlwm3oTT — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022

Fallen seeds

Women: Garbine Muguruza (9), Belinda Bencic (13)

Men: Diego Schwartzman (14), Denis Shapovalov (19), Dan Evans (20), Lorenzo Musetti (26), Holger Rune (28)

Who’s up next?

WE ARE SO READY pic.twitter.com/RPNsOFm6WW — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022

The match of the day on Sunday comes at night on Arthur Ashe Stadium, when defending champion Daniil Medvedev takes on Nick Kyrgios.

With Serena Williams now headed off into retirement, top billing in the bottom half of the draw goes to Coco Gauff, who meets Zhang Shuai, and Ons Jabeur, who takes on Veronika Kudermetova.

In doubles, defending champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram bid to reach the quarter-finals when they take on Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini.