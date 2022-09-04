Philip Billing believes Bournemouth fightback shows what they are all about

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Philip Billing believes Bournemouth fightback shows what they are all about

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 9.43am Updated: September 4 2022, 10.15am
Philip Billing was on target for Bournemouth (Scott Wilson/PA)
Philip Billing feels Bournemouth’s second-half fightback at Nottingham Forest showcased what his side are all about.

The Cherries ended a rollercoaster week in style as they came from 2-0 down at the break to win 3-2 at the City Ground.

It came seven days after they lost 9-0 at Liverpool and just four days after manager Scott Parker was sacked.

After Cheikhou Kouyate and Brennan Johnson had put Forest in charge, Billing started the fightback with a 30-yard thunderbolt with Dominic Solanke and Jaidon Anthony sealing an unlikely three points.

“To come away with a win after everything we went through in the first half, we just showed everyone the spirit we have in this team,” Billing told the club’s official website.

“We just went out in the second half and showed people what we are all about.

“It is nice to score, nice to open my account in the Premier League this season but the most important thing is the three points. To come back from 2-0 down at half-time and score three goals is unbelievable.”

It was a worrying afternoon for Forest, who would have targeted the three points after defeats to Tottenham and Manchester City.

The transfer window might have shut, but they are still looking to add to the 21 new arrivals, with the signing of former Spurs defender Serge Aurier lined up.

Boss Steve Cooper remained coy, saying: “I’m not sure at the moment, obviously our focus has been on the game. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.”

