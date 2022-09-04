Robbie Neilson confident Hearts will find spark before Europa League kicks off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robbie Neilson confident Hearts will find spark before Europa League kicks off

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 10.01am Updated: September 4 2022, 10.13am
Robbie Neilson is trying to re-energise Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)
Robbie Neilson is trying to re-energise Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)

Robbie Neilson is confident beleaguered Hearts can spark back into life in time for the beginning of their Europa Conference League campaign this Thursday.

The Jambos have lost five of their last six games in all competitions, with a combination of a heavy fixture load and a string of injuries to key men appearing to take a toll.

However, Neilson believes his team will benefit from having a slightly longer period to recover and prepare for their opening Conference League group game at home to Istanbul Basaksehir.

Asked if it would be hard to rouse the Jambos for the visit of the Turks after suffering back-to-back losses against Kilmarnock and Livingston, the manager said: “No, there will be 20,000 fans there and it’s European football.

“The most important thing for us is getting energy back in the group. We have five days to prepare now. Over the last week or two it’s been relentless, now we have a wee bit of a break before the next match.”

Although deflated by his team’s displays in their last two matches, Neilson is heartened by the possibility that key defender Craig Halkett will be back after missing the last five matches with the hamstring that forced him off in the first leg of the Europa League play-off defeat by FC Zurich.

“He was touch and go for Livingston,” said Neilson. “The original injury is okay, he just had a wee spasm. He should be back for Thursday and that will be a big positive.”

Livingston manager David Martindale is delighted to see Cristian Montano belatedly starting to flourish in the cinch Premiership.

The 30-year-old Colombian arrived at the Tony Macaroni Arena last summer from Port Vale but struggled for consistency in his first season.

However, Martindale is heartened by the way the left-back – who scored the winner against Hearts – has performed so far in this campaign.

“I expected that level from him last year,” said the manager. “But when he came up I wasn’t sure he was a left-back.

“He did quite well as a left-winger and he told me he would rather play higher up the park.

“It took him 12 months to adjust to the style of football, the intensity, the game loads.

“He has really kicked on this year but that’s the player I expected six to 12 weeks into the season last year.

“It’s just unfortunate I had to pay his wages for 12 months! But he has definitely been one of our best players this season.

“I’m delighted with him and I finally feel I’ve got the player I recruited last year.”

