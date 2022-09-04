Liam Fox hints at talks about permanent managerial role after Dundee United draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Fox hints at talks about permanent managerial role after Dundee United draw

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 11.25am
Liam Fox, left, is in caretaker charge of Dundee United (Steve Welsh/PA)
Liam Fox, left, is in caretaker charge of Dundee United (Steve Welsh/PA)

Liam Fox hinted at possible talks about the permanent managerial role after his Dundee United side earned a goalless draw on the road against Motherwell.

Kevin van Veen’s first-half penalty was saved by United keeper Carljohan Eriksson, while Motherwell’s top scorer also hit the bar and missed a close-range header as his side endured a frustrating afternoon in front of goal.

The Tannadice caretaker handed the plaudits to Steven Hammell’s rejuvenated Well and believes the result could be a starting point despite still searching for a first cinch Premiership win of the season.

Fox, 38, has been placed in temporary charge of United after the dismissal of Jack Ross and will wait to see what managerial decision is taken by his club.

He said: “It’s been a tough week, a long week for everyone connected with the football club. I’m not being negative and saying we are coming here accepting a point, but the reality of this week – Wednesday, today and the limited time on the training pitch, we are reasonably pleased with where we are at.

“I’ve been totally focused on Wednesday and today. I’m sure, at some point, I’ll speak to whoever I need to speak to. The club is going through their process and, moving forward, that’s something well above my pay grade. Until I’m told otherwise, I’ll just carry on.

“It’s a long time until we set foot back in the building as the boys have got a day off tomorrow. A lot can happen in that period of time.”

Louis Moult was given a rousing reception as he was re-introduced to the Fir Park faithful before kick-off.

The Englishman is back for a second spell with Motherwell, after joining on a season-long loan from Burton, and Hammell admitted the game just came too soon for him.

“Louis would have been involved but he’s not trained this week,” Hammell said.

“He drove up yesterday. It would have been great to have him up here but he’s not here for one game, he’s here for the season and he’s hopefully going to play a big part in what we are doing this year.”

Hammell also insisted that there will be much more to Motherwell’s attacking threat than Moult.

He added: “If he came on today, he wouldn’t have been ready so we’ll just need to assess him tomorrow and hopefully he will be good to go [for Ross County next week].

“I think there are goals throughout the team – as we draw 0-0.

“But I do think we will create chances if we continue to do what we are doing.

“I think even three or four of the players are threats. Even Paul McGinn today had one when the defender got to the line and stopped a certain goal.

“There’s threats all over the park and we need to be more of a goal threat from more positions than just the nine.”

