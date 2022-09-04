Bruno Lage believes Sasa Kalajdzic will relish Premier League challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bruno Lage believes Sasa Kalajdzic will relish Premier League challenge

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 11.47am
Wolves boss Bruno Lage was forced to hand Sasa Kalajdzic a surprise debut in the win against Southampton (Tim Goode/PA)
Wolves boss Bruno Lage was forced to hand Sasa Kalajdzic a surprise debut in the win against Southampton (Tim Goode/PA)

Wolves boss Bruno Lage insists new 6ft 7in signing Sasa Kalajdzic will relish the Premier League’s physicality despite being forced off on his debut.

Kalajdzic was thrown straight in on Saturday as Wolves got their season up and running with a 1-0 win against Southampton, making his first start just three days after completing his £16.2million move from Stuttgart.

The Austria striker needed treatment for a bloodied mouth after an early aerial duel with Southampton centre-backs Armel Bella-Kotchap and Mohammed Salisu before being replaced at half-time due to a knock.

Lage said: “One of my assistants said: ‘Now you understand the Premier League’ and he (Kalajdzic) said: ‘Let them come’.

“It was 45 minutes for him to adapt. I also follow the Bundesliga and that league also has the intensity and the aerial duels.

“He knows the Premier League is special because of that – every game he will be playing against top defenders.”

Daniel Podence’s scuffed finish in first-half stoppage time clinched Wolves their first win in 13 top-flight matches and lifted them out of the bottom three.

Lage revealed he was forced to hand Kalajdzic a surprise debut in the absence of Raul Jimenez, who was initially named among the substitutes before being withdrawn from the squad.

“We played Raul three games in a row without him doing a pre-season,” Lage said. “It was so hard for him to start the game, even to go to the bench.

“When he’s tried to run, it was with little pains, chronic fatigue, so it was an easy decision.”

Kalajdzic stayed down holding his knee after another challenge late in the first half and was replaced by fellow summer signing Goncalo Guedes during the interval.

“It’s nothing special,” Lage added. “What is important is that he played 45 minutes at a good level.”

Southampton slipped to their third league defeat of the season after failing to convert several goalscoring chances.

Che Adams had a headed effort ruled out after the ball went in off his arm and later headed substitute Stuart Armstrong’s delivery against the crossbar.

Salisu told Saints’ official website: “We are a little bit disappointed we didn’t end up with the points.

“I think the team did a great job, but in the end we don’t have the points, so it’s a little bit disappointing.

“We had good chances in the game and we have to take our chances, because when you don’t take your chances the opponent will punish you, which they have now.”

