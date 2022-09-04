Callum Davidson pleased with clean sheet in St Johnstone’s win over St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Davidson pleased with clean sheet in St Johnstone’s win over St Mirren

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 11.49am
Callum Davidson’s side kept a clean sheet in their victory (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has praised his defenders after they kept their first clean sheet of the cinch Premiership season in Saturday’s 3-0 win over St Mirren at McDiarmid Park.

Nicky Clark, Drey Wright and Graham Carey were on target as the Perth side produced a dominant display to move up to ninth in the table.

St Johnstone started the match with a back five made up entirely of summer signings – while goalkeeper Remi Matthews also joined in the transfer window – and Davidson believes they were unfortunate not to have kept a clean sheet up until now.

He said: “If you look at how we’ve defended, we’ve probably deserved more clean sheets.

“There was the wonder free-kick against Aberdeen and a couple of last-minute goals too.

“I was really pleased with the clean sheet. St Mirren threw everything at us but we handled it well.”

While Clark grabbed the headlines after his debut goal, Davidson also singled out the tireless Stevie May, who set up the opener and had a hand in the second goal as well.

He added: “I thought Stevie May’s energy up front was incredible.

“He epitomised how we played and worked, leading the line really well.

“Stevie got the assist and it was nice to see the strikers work as a pair.

“We had a good impact from the subs too, which helped us towards the end.”

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson, meanwhile, reflected on a missed opportunity for his side to build on their excellent run of three straight league victories as they slipped to defeat in Perth.

“For me it’s the key moments”, said the Northern Irishman. “We had a couple of one-on-one opportunities in the first half and previously when we’ve broken we’ve made the right decisions, or when we’ve had an overload or a three against three but we didn’t today.

“We didn’t win enough first contacts in the box. So many deliveries went in there from set plays and long throws and good play.

“I don’t think the two forwards affected their back three enough but I believe we’ll play a lot worse than that and win football matches.

“We have to dust ourselves down and go again. We’ve missed that chance to build some momentum and we now go to Hearts and we’re confident going into that game but we need to be better in the key moments, it’s as simple as that.”

