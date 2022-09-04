Piggy March and Vanir Kamira prove an unbeatable combination once again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Piggy March and Vanir Kamira prove an unbeatable combination once again

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 4.21pm
Vanir Kamira and Piggy March were victorious at Burghley (PA)
Vanir Kamira and Piggy March were victorious at Burghley (PA)

Piggy March added the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials title to her career collection and completed a double triumph at British eventing’s flagship five-star competitions.

Three years after winning Badminton with Vanir Kamira, the combination delivered another world-class performance to capture Burghley’s £100,000 top prize.

Piggy March
Piggy March and Vanir Kamira at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (Jacob King/PA)

Twice Burghley runners-up, March and the 17-year-old mare went one better after taking a commanding lead of 9.5 penalties into her showjumping round.

The world number four, an individual European Championship silver medallist on two occasions, put herself in pole position following a memorable cross-country display on Saturday.

It was a demanding four-mile test across Burghley’s undulating parkland that proved too much for the likes of world number one Oliver Townend, first day leader Sarah Bullimore, six-time winner William Fox-Pitt and former world champion Zara Tindall, who were either eliminated or retired.

But Northamptonshire-based March proved unstoppable as she saw off the challenge of Surrey’s Tom Jackson, who was second aboard Capels Hollow Drift, with New Zealander Tim Price taking third on Vitali.

March had one showjumping fence down, yet she still finished clear of the field with Vanir Kamira and became the 14th different combination in eventing history to win Burghley and Badminton.

“There are not really many words,” 42-year-old March said. “The grit and determination she shows – she is a fabulous horse for the sport.

“It is the best feeling in the world, a dream come true. I think Burghley is probably the hardest to win, and she is a true Burghley horse.

“She has always been a great cross-country horse, and while it felt very hard work and very intense, they are special horses to be able to do it well.

“I think this is probably the hardest cross-country event in the world – the terrain is so tough, and I think the horses just get an extra gold star for being able to do well here and get around that course fast.

“Badminton was the best day of my life, but this is definitely along the lines of it.”

