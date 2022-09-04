Wolves confirm Sasa Kalajdzic damaged cruciate ligament injury on his debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wolves confirm Sasa Kalajdzic damaged cruciate ligament injury on his debut

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 4.28pm Updated: September 4 2022, 5.05pm
Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an ACL injury on his Wolves debut (Tim Goode/PA)

Striker Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during his Wolves debut on Saturday, the club have revealed.

The Austrian had only arrived at Compton Park from Stuttgart on Wednesday, having signed a five-year, £15million deal with Wolves.

But Kalajdzic’s first game for his new side’s 1-0 victory over Southampton was short-lived after he experienced knee pain in the first half, forcing Bruno Lage to replace his new signing for the second period.

“Sasa felt a pain in his knee late in the first half against Southampton. Unfortunately, scans reveal an anterior cruciate injury and he will see a knee specialist (on Monday),” said a medical spokesperson for the club.

“We now need to support Sasa in his recovery and further updates will follow.”

Lage, speaking before the extent of the injury was known, had revealed he was pleased with how 6ft 7in Kalajdzic handled the physicality of the Premier League.

He said: “One of my assistants said: ‘Now you understand the Premier League’ and he (Kalajdzic) said: ‘Let them come’.

“It was 45 minutes for him to adapt. I also follow the Bundesliga and that
league also has the intensity and the aerial duels.

“He knows the Premier League is special because of that – every game he will
be playing against top defenders.”

The Wolves boss also revealed he was forced to hand Kalajdzic a surprise debut in the absence of Raul Jimenez, who was initially named among the substitutes before being withdrawn from the squad.

Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Turf Moor
Raul Jimenez needs more time to recover (PA)

“We played Raul three games in a row without him doing a pre-season,” said Lage. “It was so hard for him to start the game, even to go to the bench.

“When he’s tried to run, it was with little pains, chronic fatigue, so it was
an easy decision.”

The medical spokesperson also provided an update on Jimenez, adding: “It was felt that his body needed a few more days to recover after he felt a pain in his groin during the warm-up and we did not want to put him at increased risk of injury.”

Daniel Podence’s scuffed finish in first-half stoppage time clinched Wolves
their first win in 13 top-flight matches and lifted them out of the bottom
three.

It meant a third league defeat of the season for Southampton, who failed to
convert several goalscoring chances.

Leicester City v Southampton – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Mohammed Salisu believed Southampton deserved more from their trip to Molineux (PA)

Che Adams had a headed effort ruled out after the ball went in off his arm and
later headed substitute Stuart Armstrong’s delivery against the crossbar.

Defender Mohammed Salisu told Saints’ official website: “We are a little bit disappointed we didn’t end up with the points.

“I think the team did a great job, but in the end we don’t have the points, so
it’s a little bit disappointing.

“We had good chances in the game and we have to take our chances, because when you don’t take your chances the opponent will punish you, which they have now.”

