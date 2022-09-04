Theo Corbeanu effort enough as Blackpool edge victory at struggling Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Theo Corbeanu effort enough as Blackpool edge victory at struggling Huddersfield

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 5.12pm
Theo Corbeanu was on target for Blackpool (Tim Goode/PA)
Theo Corbeanu was on target for Blackpool (Tim Goode/PA)

Canada international Theo Corbeanu’s third goal in four games earned Blackpool a narrow 1-0 Championship win at struggling Huddersfield.

The on-loan Wolves striker’s first-half effort consigned the hosts to a sixth defeat in eight games in all competitions, with Danny Schofield’s men having also failed to keep a clean sheet in any of those contests.

But a controversial incident appeared to deny the hosts a share of the spoils when a second-half Yuta Nakayama effort was judged not to have crossed the goal-line.

Earlier, during an even opening, a long-range Corbeanu effort sailed over the home crossbar, while Sorba Thomas’ 15-yard drive was smothered at his near post by Seasiders goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw.

On-loan Aston Villa wing-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden then saw his deflected shot miss the target for the Terriers, before Jordan Gabriel could not apply a finishing touch to Jerry Yates’ ball across the six-yard box and a Corbeanu drive was routinely gathered by Lee Nicholls.

As the half wore on, Huddersfield began to apply greater pressure, winning a series of corners, one of which saw Jack Rudoni head wide from a Thomas delivery.

Danny Ward also fired wide after turning on the edge of the box and Rudoni called Grimshaw into a flying save from 30 yards after Marvin Ekpiteta’s poor ball out of defence.

But it was the visitors who forged in front after 38 minutes when Kesler-Hayden was dispossessed on the halfway line by Gabriel.

The latter then sprinted down the right wing before squaring to Ian Poveda, who hit Nicholls’ right-hand post with only the home keeper to beat before Corbeanu kept his composure to neatly finish from the rebound from 10 yards out.

Rudoni continued to look the biggest threat for Huddersfield and stung Grimshaw’s hands from just inside the penalty box on the stroke of half-time.

After the break, Ward’s header from a Thomas cross lacked the power to extend Grimshaw, while a deflected Poveda drive drifted wide.

The game’s biggest talking point then saw Nakayama denied what looked a certain goal just past the hour, as the Japan international appeared to prod the ball over the line after his initial header from Thomas’ corner had been brilliantly repelled by Grimshaw.

But Grimshaw grabbed the ball and played on and, with the goal-line technology appearing to have malfunctioned, Nakayama had to quickly curtail his celebrations as the action switched upfield.

Moments later, Poveda’s on-target strike was diverted away from goal by Ollie Turton, before Huddersfield went back on the attack with Jon Russell curling an effort wide from 20 yards after Corbeanu had given the ball away.

But the Terriers failed to stage a grandstand finish in front of a frustrated home crowd with substitute Jordan Rhodes heading his team’s final opportunity well off target.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Nick Kyrgios shone under the lights in New York (Adam Hunger/AP)
US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev
Nick Kyrgios has his eyes on the big prize after a stunning victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios eyes off the big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev
Serena Williams bade a likely farewell to tennis after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday (John Minchillo/AP)
The sporting weekend in pictures
Nick Kyrgios stunned defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final
Coco Gauff soaks in the adulation after her victory over Zhang Shuai (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight
Coco Gauff is through to her first US Open quarter-final (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time
Destiny Udogie celebrates his goal in Udinese’s 4-0 victory over Roma (Andrea Bressanutti/AP)
Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche
England’s Ella Toone celebrates with Alessia Russo following victory over Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 final (Nick Potts/PA)
England have target on our back after Euro 2022 triumph – Ella Toone
Frank Lampard has been encouraged by Everton’s progress despite a lack of victories (Peter Byrne/PA)
Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw
Ross Barkley has joined Nice (Adam Davy/PA)
Former Chelsea and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley joins Nice as free agent

More from The Courier

Julia Donaldson, 72, author of famous children's book, The Gruffalo.
Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson reveals why tale is dedicated to Angus primary school
Courier Business, Rob McLaren story CR0018606 . Elaine Maddison, Chief Executive of Brightsolid. Pic shows; General view of the exterior of Brightsolid, Dundee. Tuesday, 21st January, 2020. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Brightsolid launches defence against cyber-attack
Youngsters take part in the Dundee Cyclathon on alternative cycles.
Best pictures from Dundee Cyclathon 2022
0
Raith Rovers supporters watched their side lose 2-0 to Inverness.
CRAIG CAIRNS: Raith Rovers fans within rights to be concerned - but it has…
0
Perth road lorry
Perth road reopens after lorry overturns under railway bridge
Billy Dodds and Ian Murray shake hands following Saturday's match.
3 talking points from Raith Rovers v Inverness: New striker needed and Ian Murray…
0