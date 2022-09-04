Blades win at Hull to go top of the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Blades win at Hull to go top of the Championship

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 5.15pm
Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie (centre) celebrates the opening goal (Nigel French/PA)
Sheffield United moved top of the Sky Bet Championship with a professional 2–0 victory at Hull.

Oli McBurnie had gone 43 games without scoring until he struck at Luton last month, but his third goal in as many matches put the visitors in control after 20 minutes.

Sander Berge then added a second with 15 minutes remaining after he pounced upon loose marking inside the right channel of the penalty area.

Berge’s strike might have been fortunate to have taken a sizeable deflection off defender Jacob Greaves, but it was ample reward for a man-of-the-match performance.

The Blades are now unbeaten in the league since the opening day of the season and were, despite a few scares along the way, good value for three points against disjointed hosts.

Hull made numerous eye-catching signings during the transfer window, with optimism high amongst supporters that they now have a squad capable of challenging for the play-offs.

But, ultimately, they paid the price for a sluggish start in front of a big crowd at the MKM Stadium – and never launched a sustained challenge to threaten their well-drilled Yorkshire rivals.

Indeed, Hull ought to have been 1-0 down after 18 minutes when Oliver Norwood’s reaching cross towards the right was expertly volleyed across the face of goal by George Baldock.

McBurnie was, though, caught flat-footed and failed to react to what should have been a routine half-volley from close range.

The Scotland international made amends two minutes later – though Hull goalkeeper Matt Ingram was desperately at fault for Sheffield United’s opener.

McBurnie was allowed by Alfie Jones to squirm into a shooting position towards the left-hand corner of the 18-yard box. His strike was on target, but Ingram somehow allowed the football to scuff beneath his body at his near-post.

Just when United looked set to cut loose following that deserved opener, Hull created their best chances of the game after 27 minutes.

Callum Elder did well to break down an eager counter-attack, from which his clearance found Oscar Estupinan out on his own inside the centre circle. Estupinan drove inside the Blades’ penalty area but looked jaded by the time he shot at Wes Foderingham, who reacted well to the initial effort before doing even better on the follow-up from the Portuguese.

Any momentum Hull had hoped to build after the restart was quickly subdued by a combination of wayward passing and neat possession-based football from Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Shota Arveladze’s men at least rallied gamely as the second half progressed – most notably once influential playmaker Jean Michael Seri returned from injury as a substitute.

But once Berge quietened the raucous home support with a second after 75 minutes, a routine away win was never in doubt.

