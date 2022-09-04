Cameron Norrie takes Wimbledon confidence into US Open fourth round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cameron Norrie takes Wimbledon confidence into US Open fourth round

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 5.59pm
Cameron Norrie is aiming for a first US Open quarter-final (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Cameron Norrie is aiming for a first US Open quarter-final (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Cameron Norrie will take the confidence from his Wimbledon run into a fourth-round meeting with Andrey Rublev at the US Open.

The British number one had fallen five times in the third round of grand slams prior to making it to the semi-finals at the All England Club earlier this summer.

A higher seeding has clearly helped – at seven in New York, Norrie cannot meet a higher-ranked player until the quarter-finals – while having been there before gives an extra shot of belief.

“Especially ticking that box to make the second week for the first time, that was huge for me,” said the 27-year-old, who is yet to drop a set and played his best match so far against Holger Rune in the third round.

“It was a big goal of mine to play well at slams and play deep in slams, and to have these match-ups.

“I think it does help going into the tournament, being ranked where I am, being seeded where I am. Obviously Wimbledon, didn’t get the points there, so maybe I could have been a higher seed anyway.

“But I think it’s great. Coming into these matches, I don’t think I played great my first couple rounds. I was able to feel a lot more relaxed (against Rune) and kind of use that momentum from those matches to get through those tough ones where I didn’t really play great to playing a lot better.”

Rublev clearly represents Norrie’s biggest challenge so far. The Russian is a five-time grand slam quarter-finalist and a top-10 stalwart over the last couple of years, although he currently sits just outside.

They have played twice before, with Rublev winning easily in St Petersburg in 2020 but Norrie coming out on top last year in San Diego.

Rublev battled past Denis Shapovalov in five sets on Saturday and Norrie knows he cannot afford to be on the back foot.

“I think I’m going to have to be very proactive and be the one dictating the point as much as I can,” he said. “Obviously there’s going to be times, a lot of times, I’m going to have to defend, but I’m going to have to be aggressive.”

Rublev, who was once in a One Direction tribute band and went to see Harry Styles in concert twice in New York before the tournament, expects Norrie to make life very difficult.

“Obviously it’s going to be a tough match,” said the 24-year-old. “Especially our last meeting, I lost to him.

“The way he plays, he makes you go for extra shots, to take extra risk. If you take extra risk, normally you miss more. He plays really low, he plays long rallies. He moves really well. It’s going to be long rallies, it’s going to be mental. It’s going to be a really physical match.

“Then it’s going to be smart tennis because, to beat him, you have to play really smart.”

If Norrie can win, he would be the first British man to reach the singles quarter-finals since Andy Murray in 2016, where he could meet Rafael Nadal.

