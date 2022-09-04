Goal-line technology malfunction cost Huddersfield vital point – Danny Schofield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Goal-line technology malfunction cost Huddersfield vital point – Danny Schofield

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 6.29pm
Danny Schofield’s Huddersfield suffered defeat to Blackpool (Richard Sellers/PA)
Danny Schofield’s Huddersfield suffered defeat to Blackpool (Richard Sellers/PA)

Huddersfield manager Danny Schofield claimed a goal-line technology malfunction cost his team a share of the spoils following a narrow 1-0 Championship defeat to Blackpool.

The Terriers went down to a 38th-minute Theo Corbeanu goal, but were denied an equaliser despite video footage clearly showing that Yuta Nakayama’s close-range, second-half effort had crossed the line.

Referee John Bushby later told Schofield that his watch, which was linked up to the Hawk-Eye system, failed to signal that a goal should have been awarded.

A deflated Schofield said: “I’ve seen the incident a number of times from a number of different angles and it’s a tough one to take because we feel it was a goal that was not awarded.

“When I went to speak to him at the end. I was very emotional and he was pointing at his watch, because he was going off goal-line technology, so it’s difficult to pin the blame on the ref because it was down to the technology and I’m not sure if he can overrule that. It would certainly take a brave man to do so.

“We’ve not had the best start to the season and it would have given us at least another point on the board, so it was a big moment and we feel like we have been let down. We’re fighting for points and we need these things to be right.”

Schofield added that he believes on-loan Aston Villa wing-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden will recover from the blunder that led to Corbeanu’s match-winning strike after he lost the ball on the halfway line.

The Huddersfield boss added: “Football is built on mistakes. Everybody makes them and Kaine’s a strong-minded, confident lad, who will bounce back from that.”

Commenting on the controversial Nakayama incident, Tangerines manager Michael Appleton said: “I’ve not looked back at it and I’ve done that purposely, but I’ve been told it was potentially over the line and that’s not great from their point of view.

“I’ve been in the game a hell of a long time, though, and I know these types of things can happen.

“They have happened against me before and I know the club were on the receiving end of one last season against QPR.”

Appleton went on to hail his team’s defensive efforts after switching to a back three for the trip to West Yorkshire.

He added: “We changed our shape, so that was something new for the players because I thought that it could help us on the transition and turnover and it certainly did for – as much as we were under a bit of pressure in the second half – I never felt uncomfortable if I’m being honest.

“We knew that we would have to defend crosses, but defending them with three centre halves lining up on our six-yard box, we were quite comfortable with that and the threat we then had with Corbeanu, (Ian) Poveda and (Jerry) Yates was really pleasing.”

