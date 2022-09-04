VAR vitriol and Man Utd continue rise – 5 things we learned this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
VAR vitriol and Man Utd continue rise – 5 things we learned this weekend

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 8.19pm Updated: September 4 2022, 8.25pm
West Ham boss confronted referee Andrew Madley (pictured) after Maxwel Cornet’s goal was chalked off (Steven Patson/PA)
West Ham boss confronted referee Andrew Madley (pictured) after Maxwel Cornet's goal was chalked off (Steven Patson/PA)

Arsenal’s winning start to the season was finally spoiled by a Manchester United side on the rise while a host of controversial rulings saw VAR in the spotlight again.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action.

VAR vitriol 

David Moyes
West Ham boss David Moyes was furious following his side’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea (Steven Patson/PA)

If the introduction of VAR was intended to make decision-making a more harmonious prospect in the Premier League, this weekend provided a strong argument that it has achieved quite the opposite.

West Ham boss David Moyes criticised the refereeing in his side’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea, reserving especially choice words for VAR official Jarred Gillett after Maxwel Cornet’s last-gasp equaliser was chalked off following a monitor review of Jarrod Bowen’s contact with Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.

In an extended rant, Moyes decried the incident as being “no excuse for VAR”, a sentiment shared by Eddie Howe after Newcastle were denied a potential match-winner in what was ultimately a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.

A deflection off Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell appeared to result in an own goal, but the decision was reversed after a VAR check determined Joe Willock had fouled Eagles keeper Vicente Guaita in the build-up.

The resulting controversy led to the Premier League announcing it would review the Newcastle and West Ham decisions with refereeing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), which on Sunday effectively admitted the calls were incorrect.

Improving United halt the Gunners’ winning run

Antony and Marcus Rashford
Manchester United’s Antony (right) and Marcus Rashford both netted in the 3-1 victory over Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)

A few weeks ago neither bookies nor fans would have backed Manchester United as the likeliest to stop Arsenal’s 100 per cent start to the season, but that is precisely what happened as the upwardly-mobile Red Devils prevailed 3-1 to finish the weekend in fifth place.

Since starting the campaign with demoralising defeats to Brighton and Brentford, United have now racked up four successive wins – including notable Old Trafford successes over bitter rivals Liverpool and Arsenal.

Sunday’s victory, secured with goals from big-money debutant Antony and a Marcus Rashford brace, will have been especially pleasing for Erik ten Hag as it came against a red-hot Gunners side that had won all of their opening five matches.

Forest not out of the woods

Promoted Nottingham Forest smashed the Premier League transfer window record this summer as they welcomed 21 new faces to the City Ground.

While fans celebrated the spending spree with memes of quadruple-decker team buses, their side’s on-pitch effort against Bournemouth on Saturday – where they surrendered a 2-0 half-time lead to lose 3-2 – showed plenty more work will be required to avoid a return ticket to the Championship.

It was a fourth defeat from six games for Forest as Gary O’Neil claimed his first win as the Cherries’ interim head coach.

Toney’s hat-trick sparks England cap talk

Ivan Toney surely set off Gareth Southgate’s radar with his hat-trick in Brentford’s impressive 5-2 win over Leeds.

The uncapped striker is in fine form, netting five times and picking up two assists in six Premier League appearances so far this season. His outstanding performance on Saturday included a penalty, a curled effort from 20 yards and a chip from distance.

Bees boss Thomas Frank argued no striker save Harry Kane was on better form than the 26-year-old, who sits behind just the Three Lions captain and Tammy Abraham for goals scored by English players in the top five European leagues since August 2021.

Foxes’ financial woes spell drop danger

Leicester suffered a fifth successive Premier League defeat with their 5-2 mauling at Brighton and they remain rooted to the bottom of the table with just one point this season.

It was the latest chapter in a story without a silver lining for supporters, who last week witnessed the long-anticipated departure of Wesley Fofana to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the only arrivals at the King Power stadium were goalkeeper Alex Smithies, who joined Leicester on a free transfer, and centre-back Wout Faes from Reims.

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha even acknowledged the spending challenges in a programme article ahead of Leicester’s 1-0 loss to Manchester United last week, citing the “undeniable” impact of the pandemic among the difficulties he and the club are facing.

