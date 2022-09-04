Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 10.31pm
Frank Lampard has been encouraged by Everton’s progress despite a lack of victories (Peter Byrne/PA)
Frank Lampard has been encouraged by Everton’s progress despite a lack of victories (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton remain without a Premier League win this season but Frank Lampard believes Saturday’s performance in the goalless draw with rivals Liverpool points the way to success.

Although the visitors finished well on top Everton were the better side for much of the first half, striking the post through Tom Davies before Liverpool hit the frame of the goal three times themselves, ultimately frustrated by the outstanding Jordan Pickford.

Everton sit just above the bottom three in the early standings with four points from six games but Lampard – who had little time to implement his ideas last season after taking over amid a relegation scrap – is encouraged by the football his side are playing.

Amadou Onana had an excellent game against Liverpool, Neal Maupay looked bright on his debut while deadline-day signing Idrissa Gana Gueye added composure in midfield when he came on in the second half.

“I think ‘compromise’ is the word for last season, compromising on ideas,” Lampard said. “For me as a coach it was a great experience to try to find a way which I hadn’t been used to in my coaching career at Chelsea and Derby.

“It was about spirit and the foundation of fight, but to stay in the Premier League you need more than that. Recruitment was a big part of that – we’ve tried to get players who can receive the ball and be comfortable on the ball and make the right decisions.

“A lot of the decisions made (against Liverpool) were a sign of improving against an intense, high-pressing team.

“We want to keep going in that direction. We’re far from the finished article and what we want in that way. We want to have more control, more possession. But I think we saw the ability. It’s good for the lads to feel that. We need to keep working on that.”

Things could have been even better for Everton but for a narrow offside call which saw a 69th-minute strike from Conor Coady ruled out.

Goodison Park erupted when the defender poked home from Maupay’s cross but VAR intervened. Lampard joked that he had not celebrated because he expected the call.

“I though it was offside,” he said. “We’re Everton, aren’t we? It’s going to be offside.

“I didn’t really celebrate because I thought it was going to be close. I didn’t have the angle (to see) but just by the nature of the angle I assumed he was in a possible offside position.”

Maupay, made to wait for his debut after paperwork kept him out of Tuesday’s draw with Leeds, was a constant pest to the Liverpool defence, offering the Everton attack a much-needed focus.

And Lampard is optimistic Dominic Calvert-Lewin, plagued by injuries for so much of his tenure, will soon be back to add another threat.

“Dominic will be training next week, we hope,” he said of the player who got the goal against Crystal Palace last season to secure Everton’s survival. “At that point we’ll have good options.

“Dominic is a big player for us. I haven’t experienced him as much I would want but I experienced one of the best days of my life when he headed in that ball last year.

“We understand what he can bring to the team. Hopefully we can get him fit and firing and then our options look stronger, naturally, because he’s an England striker.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Nick Kyrgios shone under the lights in New York (Adam Hunger/AP)
US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev
Nick Kyrgios has his eyes on the big prize after a stunning victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios eyes off the big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev
Serena Williams bade a likely farewell to tennis after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday (John Minchillo/AP)
The sporting weekend in pictures
Nick Kyrgios stunned defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final
Coco Gauff soaks in the adulation after her victory over Zhang Shuai (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight
Coco Gauff is through to her first US Open quarter-final (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time
Destiny Udogie celebrates his goal in Udinese’s 4-0 victory over Roma (Andrea Bressanutti/AP)
Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche
England’s Ella Toone celebrates with Alessia Russo following victory over Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 final (Nick Potts/PA)
England have target on our back after Euro 2022 triumph – Ella Toone
Ross Barkley has joined Nice (Adam Davy/PA)
Former Chelsea and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley joins Nice as free agent
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says there is more to come from Marcus Rashford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erik ten Hag: Much more to come from Man Utd match-winner Marcus Rashford

More from The Courier

Julia Donaldson, 72, author of famous children's book, The Gruffalo.
Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson reveals why tale is dedicated to Angus primary school
Courier Business, Rob McLaren story CR0018606 . Elaine Maddison, Chief Executive of Brightsolid. Pic shows; General view of the exterior of Brightsolid, Dundee. Tuesday, 21st January, 2020. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Brightsolid launches defence against cyber-attack
Youngsters take part in the Dundee Cyclathon on alternative cycles.
Best pictures from Dundee Cyclathon 2022
0
Raith Rovers supporters watched their side lose 2-0 to Inverness.
CRAIG CAIRNS: Raith Rovers fans within rights to be concerned - but it has…
0
Perth road lorry
Perth road reopens after lorry overturns under railway bridge
Billy Dodds and Ian Murray shake hands following Saturday's match.
3 talking points from Raith Rovers v Inverness: New striker needed and Ian Murray…
0